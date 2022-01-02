Dallas Cowboys open as 2.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys failed to keep their win streak alive against the Arizona Cardinals and took a tough loss on Sunday, and now they’ll travel for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. The Cowboys come into the game red hot, but came out of it ice cold.

Dallas now sits at 11-5 and have already secured their playoff berth as the NFC East champs, and hold the #4 seed in the NFC. The Eagles are also in the playoff mix, but only as a wildcard. The initial odds have the Cowboys as 2.5-point favorites for the game next week on the road, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cowboys will not want to go into the playoffs on a losing streak. Beating Philadelphia would let them get their confidence back to some extent. They might not be able to secure a better seed with a win, but two losses in a row would be a bad way to go into the post-season.