Jerry Jones, Cowboys believe Michael Gallup is done for the year with an ACL tear

Things certainly did not go well for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as they dropped a home game to the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22. That might not be the only bad news to come out of the game.

Michael Gallup scored a touchdown in the game that momentarily brought the Cowboys back to life, but it looks like it came at a heavy cost. Gallup injured his knee on the play and was immediately ruled out of the game. Now, Jerry Jones has told the press that the team believes Gallup is done for the year with a torn ACL.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game that the Cowboys believe Gallup has a torn ACL. An MRI is coming Monday, and it is expected to confirm the diagnosis.

There is always the hope that it’s not that serious, but the Cowboys ruled him out so quickly during the game so you had a feeling they already knew what was wrong. Still, we won’t know officially until tomorrow.

If he is out, that could be his last time in a Cowboys uniform. Gallup is a free agent in 2022 and the Cowboys will need to make some financial decisions and might not be able to bring him back.

For the immediate term, if he is out for this playoff run, Cedrick Wilson jumps back in the number three role he held earlier this year when Gallup was out.