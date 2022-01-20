2022 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys and the history of the 24th overall pick

It’s officially draft season for the Dallas Cowboys. The unfortunate and rather disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round led to an early exit in the playoffs once again, but it did secure them the 24th overall pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

For the fourth time in franchise history the Dallas Cowboys will once again try their best to turn the No. 24 pick into an immediate, and hopefully long-term, impact player. Fortunately for them, history looks to be on their side in that regards.

Running back Calvin Hill was the first player the Cowboys drafted with the 24th overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Cowboys and was named to four Pro Bowls (1969, 1972-1974), two All-Pro teams (1969, 1973), was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the All-Rookie Team in 1969, and was a Super Bowl VI champion.

The second time the Cowboys selected a player at No. 24 was linebacker Robert Jones from East Carolina in the 1992 NFL Draft. He played with the Cowboys from 1992-1995 and was the NFC Rookie of the Year and made the All-Rookie Team in 1992. He also made the Pro Bowl in 1994 as well as being a three-time Super Bowl champion (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX).

Dez Bryant was the last player the Dallas Cowboys selected with the 24th overall pick back in the 2010 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons (2010-2017) with the Cowboys and was a three-time Pro Bowl player, first-team All-Pro (2014), and the NFL receiving touchdowns leader in 2014.

It’s certainly encouraging to know the Dallas Cowboys have struck gold the three previous times they’ve had the No. 24 pick. With a little bit of luck, and a lot of research, they can hopefully do it once again. Fortunately, the most recent players selected 24th overall gives a glimmer of hope they can do just that.

Year-by year breakdown of players selected at No. 24

Over the past 12 drafts the players selected with the 24th overall pick slightly favor the offensive side of the ball, but just barely. There are multiple Pro Bowl players, several All-Pro selections, and a handful of All-Rookie Team selections as well. Add it all up and the Dallas Cowboys have a pretty good chance of striking gold once again at No. 24 just like they’ve done in the past.