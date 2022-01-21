Report: Dallas Cowboys staffer Ben McAdoo to become new Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator

It has been almost one week since the season ended for the Dallas Cowboys and soon enough they are likely going to have to address additions to their coaching staff in one way or another. This is the case as both coordinators in Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore have been interviewing for multiple head coaching jobs. Odds are that at least one of them will have a new gig relatively soon which means the Cowboys will have to fill that post.

As it happens, the first vacancy on Dallas’ staff is not the result of a Quinn or Moore departure, but rather a Ben McAdoo. The former New York Giants coach has been serving as a consultant to the Cowboys as of late, but those days are over. He is headed to become the new offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

The #Panthers are expected to hire former #Giants HC and ex-#Packers OC Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator, sources say. They need to work out the contract, but there aren’t expected to be issues. McAdoo is back as an OC, where he initially rose to prominence. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

McAdoo has ties to Mike McCarthy from their time in Green Bay together so he is clearly someone who the head coach trusts. If Kellen Moore does wind up becoming a head coach it made some sense that McAdoo would be considered to fill his spot as the Cowboys offensive coordinator, but obviously that will no longer be the case.

Dallas will not play the Panthers next season, but the New York Giants will. Hopefully McAdoo is able to get revenge on the team that fired him while helping the one that most previously used to employ him.