Filed under: Trolling The Universe AFC Divisional Round playoff game live discussion: Bengals at Titans The NFL playoffs roll on. By Dave Halprin Jan 22, 2022, 3:15pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: AFC Divisional Round playoff game live discussion: Bengals at Titans Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC Sadly the Cowboys are out, but the NFL playoffs go on with the Bengals at Titans. This is an open thread for game chat. More From Blogging The Boys Dak Prescott has heavy competition for Comeback Player of the Year with Bengals QB Joe Burrow Dallas Cowboys fans slowly lost confidence as the team faded into the Wild Card Round Dane Brugler, Daniel Jeremiah mock drafts have Cowboys going in different directions Cowboys news: Jerry Jones speaks about coaches, penalties and Dak Prescott After further review: Cowboys’ playoff loss revealed major weaknesses in the trenches What Jerry Jones said on Friday about the Cowboys season and potential coaching changes Loading comments...
Loading comments...