NFC Divisional Round playoff game live discussion: 49ers at Packers

The NFL playoffs go on with the 49ers at Packers.
This is an open thread for game chat.
More From Blogging The Boys
- AFC Divisional Round playoff game live discussion: Bengals at Titans
- Dak Prescott has heavy competition for Comeback Player of the Year with Bengals QB Joe Burrow
- Dallas Cowboys fans slowly lost confidence as the team faded into the Wild Card Round
- Dane Brugler, Daniel Jeremiah mock drafts have Cowboys going in different directions
- Cowboys news: Jerry Jones speaks about coaches, penalties and Dak Prescott
- After further review: Cowboys’ playoff loss revealed major weaknesses in the trenches
Loading comments...