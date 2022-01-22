 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFC Divisional Round playoff game live discussion: 49ers at Packers

The NFL playoffs roll on.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL playoffs go on with the 49ers at Packers.

This is an open thread for game chat.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...