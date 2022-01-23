Cowboys news: Jerry Jones won’t comment about Amari Cooper’s future

Amari Cooper’s future in Dallas is looking a little murky.

Nearly a week after the Cowboys became the first home team to lose in the wild-card round of the playoffs against the 49ers, owner Jerry Jones has remained in the headlines discussing offseason issues within the franchise. One area of importance in the Cowboys’ offseason is the contract of wide receiver Amari Cooper. “I don’t have any comment on Cooper’s contract,” Jones said of the four-time Pro Bowler on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. “I thought that we were playing early when we did make something happen, I thought Cooper had a big part in that. And, I’m not being trite. But, how he fits in and should take half the field with him when he goes and runs the field. Not half, that’s an exaggeration, of course. But a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper.” In the Cowboys’ 23–17 loss to San Francisco on Sunday, Cooper finished with six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. During the 2021 season, he posted 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fixing the offensive line should be an offseason priority for the Cowboys.

Every game, they lead the Dallas Cowboys onto the field with Tyron Smith always first, provided the left tackle is healthy. Right beside him is La’el Collins, provided he’s healthy and available to play. Then it is Zack Martin, Connor Williams and Tyler Biadasz. It is happened every week, so it can’t be a coincidence. For years, the Cowboys have been led by their offensive line. For a few years, they were called the best offensive line in football. Then one of the best. With perennial Pro Bowlers in Smith and Martin, who is considered the best guard in football by many, it is easy to see what’s to like. Yet as the Cowboys look to regroup after a disappointing finish to 2021 with a wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers, it is time to reinvest in the position not because they should but because they must. In the moments after the loss to the Niners, Collins and Martin were asked about the offensive-line play. Is the line meeting their standard? “I wouldn’t say so,” Collins said. “I think we have a lot of work to do. Definitely didn’t reach the potential that room, the ability we have.” Does the line need to improve? “It’s no secret we need to get better,” Martin said. “We got smacked in the mouth early, and credit to our guys for coming back and fighting through and making it a game. We need to get better.”

Whether it was the Cowboys or Zeke, somebody mishandled the situation.

The 2021 season was the fourth 1,000-yard campaign for Elliott in six seasons. However, after two 100-yard performances and averaging 90.4 yards per game with five rushing touchdowns in the first five weeks, Elliott registered just 45.8 yards a contest in the last 12 games, and the reason why was because he played with a partially torn PCL for most of the season which was revealed after the Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round. Elliott’s dedication and commitment to his teammates are admirable and he should be respected for it. Also, it’s understandable why he would want to remain on the field and protect his spot on the depth chart with a guy like Tony Pollard behind him who showed his worth by gaining 719 yards on 5.5 yards per carry in 2021. In this case, though, the Cowboys dropped the ball, failing to protect the player from himself.

Sunshine glare at AT&T Stadium sounds like a nonissue for Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones says the Dallas Cowboys have no plans to address the glare issue that affected his team in their wild-card round loss to the 49ers.

Will Jerry Jones put shades up in Cowboys stadium?



"I wish to hell all I had to worry about was a ball hitting the screen or a little sun getting in there," he told @1053thefan. "No. That’s about 10,000 on my list of things to worry about. And no, we’re no going to do anything." pic.twitter.com/Mhb55DWgWh — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 21, 2022

The issue flared up when Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson appeared to duck and lose sight of a critical third-down pass during last week’s game against the 49ers.

Change, hopefully for the better, should be coming for the Cowboys in the offseason.

Mike McCarthy can’t feel safe as the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach after hearing owner Jerry Jones’ radio interview on Friday. “I thought we did a really good job of getting to the playoffs,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. “Still, I can’t go over what we did in the playoffs.” The Cowboys’ wild card playoff loss to the 49ers was five days old, but Jones sounded like he’d just walked out of the losing locker room. “Bottom line is yes, I’m very, very frustrated and upset,” Jones said. “We have used up some very talented players over the last few years. ”The Cowboys’ owner made clear “I haven’t completed my overall evaluation” and said it will probably be “several weeks” before he makes “any statements about evaluations or actions relative to those evaluations.” But he spoke about his coaching staff’s evaluation ominously.

