Cowboys Joe Whitt Jr. drawing interest from other teams as a defensive coordinator

Ever since the Dallas Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round, speculation over the fate of their coaching staff has been a hot topic. It’s starts at the top, where Jerry Jones has been a little bit coy about the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. Stephen Jones said he was confident McCarthy would be the coach in 2022, and McCarthy also feels that way. But as of yet Jerry Jones has not come right out and said that, leading to some speculation about the future of the head coach in Dallas.

Then there is Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. Both have been the subject of head coaching moves this offseason. According to DraftKings, both Moore and Quinn are among the coaches you can bet on as favorites for the jobs for the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins, while Moore is also on the Las Vegas Raiders betting odds list. (Odds only available for Colorado residents). Quinn is also believed to be favored by the Denver Broncos. You can see all the teams that have asked permission to interview them here.

Now the Cowboys have another coach who is drawing interest. Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt, Jr. has drawn interest from the Baltimore Ravens for their open defensive coordinator position. The Ravens recently fired Wink Martindale and are looking for a replacement.

The Ravens have put in an interview request with Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Seattle also requested to interview Whitt for the open DC job. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 23, 2022

As noted in the tweet, the Seattle Seahawks, who recently fired Ken Norton, Jr. have also inquired about interviewing Whitt, Jr.

Whitt, Jr. came over with Dan Quinn from the Atlanta Falcons and would certainly be in the mix for defensive coordinator if Quinn moves on. The job both coaches did in reviving the Cowboys defense has made them hot commodities on the coaching market.