Cowboys news: Dan Quinn interviewing with NFC East rival today

Quinn remains a hot commodity to fill one of the numerous head coaching vacancies.

The thought of losing Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn this offseason is not a pleasant one. But now the New York Giants have joined the list of suitors, and losing Quinn to one of our NFC East rivals would be especially unsavory for the Dallas Cowboys. Quinn will interview with the Giants tomorrow after a busy week speaking with other teams about their head coaching vacancies. Dan has met with the Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, and Vikings since the Cowboys’ season ended last Sunday. As a former head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020, Quinn led his team to the Super Bowl in 2016 and another playoff berth the following year. He was fired in midseason after Atlanta started 0-5 in 2020. Much like when he left the Seahawks in 2015, Quinn has made himself a hot name again thanks to his work as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. He took a historically bad defense from 2020 and had them leading the league in interceptions and near the top of the NFL in deflections, opponent completion percentage, and passer rating among other categories.

Add Joe Whitt to the list of coaches who might not be in Dallas next season.

Joe Whitt Jr., the team’s defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, has reportedly drawn the attention of the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have requested permission to speak with Whitt about becoming their new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. Last week, the Seattle Seahawks also asked to speak with Whitt about their coordinator position. The Ravens parted ways with longtime DC Don “Wink” Martindale late last week after 10 seasons in Baltimore, a tenure that included a win in Super Bowl XLVII. Whitt joined the Cowboys’ staff in January; he had worked with both head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Quinn previously. With Quinn now a highly-sought-after head coach candidate interviewing with several other clubs, Whitt could be a strong contender in the conversation to take over as Dallas DC if Quinn departs. He’s on record as saying there are two coaching jobs that he considers his dream gigs: head coach of the University of South Florida, or defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

McCarthy attempts to clarify some of the growing uncertainty in Dallas.

Just to clarify, have you had a conversation with Jerry Jones about definitely coming back next year? Mike McCarthy: “I mean, absolutely. We didn’t have — I mean, I’m full speed ahead. Our whole conversation, obviously we talked about the disappointment of the game and the things that went into the game. But, you know, the majority of our conversation was about aligning all of the positive things that we have and how we’re moving forward and the direction. We have some things going on with our staff with both Dan [Quinn] and Kellen [Moore] with interviews. But, yeah, our conversations have — full steam ahead. I get ... how certain opinions go, but at the end of the day, internally we’re full speed ahead. The exit interviews with the players were phenomenal. Trust me, we’re all very, very disappointed. ... We all felt that what we accomplished during the regular season, we really posed ourselves for a playoff run. It’s a harsh reminder of how tough it is to win these games, you know, because we didn’t play well enough to win.”

Let the speculation commence.

With the monster news from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that Sean Payton may not return to the New Orleans Saints next season, rumors are starting to fly on his future. Could he end up stepping away from coaching for a year? Or, could he join a new team instead? It goes without saying, but Jerry Jones’ face probably lit up as soon as he found out Payton could be leaving the Saints. Jones has long had admiration for Payton, so if he is looking for a new job, could the Dallas Cowboys go out to try and land him? Saints head coach Sean Payton has not committed to returning to New Orleans for ‘22 NFL season, from @RapSheethttps://t.co/B1oXCdvtiU pic.twitter.com/Eh5X59Kupn — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 23, 2022 Sean Payton joining the Cowboys would make way too much sense After losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round, the Cowboys hopes of pushing for another Super Bowl died on the table. Since that final whistle, folks have been ripping Mike McCarthy and calling for him to be fired. You already know that if Payton decides to part ways with the Saints, Cowboys fans will be begging Jones to go out and replace McCarthy with him. Having said that, we need to wait and see what Payton decides first.

The Cowboys’ DROY expresses admiration for his QB1.

Parsons told a heartwarming story about when he first came to OTAs. Prescott approached him when he was tired with his head down and told the rookie to lift his head up and gave him words of encouragement. The linebacker complimented Prescott’s demeanor and said that the QB1 went up to everyone individually after the loss to talk as a leader. Micah Parsons on Dak Prescott after the game: pic.twitter.com/UoJmTYBXBV — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2022 Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons tells reporters that Dak Prescott asked players to put in money for practice squad members – showing how great of a leader the QB is That wasn’t the only story that the young player shared. Parsons said that Prescott went up to his teammates after the game and asked everyone to contribute $500 to give to practice squad members. Practice squad players don’t get the same checks for playoff games.

Aikman continues to be vocal about the Cowboys' 2021 season.

“Changing the coach is one thing, but you have to look at how things are run out there. I talk to people in the building and from what I hear is that there’s a lot of dysfunction,” Aikman said. Mike McCarthy has been under fire for not having the Cowboys prepared for a home playoff game and claiming the team was “nervous” before taking on the 49ers. He did coach the Cowboys to 12 wins, but without any victories in the postseason, it made the 2021 campaign nothing more than a wasted opportunity which isn’t an uncommon feeling in Dallas over the last decade with some of the promising teams they’ve had. When asked about what grade he would give McCarthy for this season, Aikman had this to say. “I think as far as grading Mike, I think most people would probably say it’s a C just because you come into the season and it’s really what you’re going to do in the postseason,” Aikman said. “Fairly or unfairly, and I think it’s fair, you know, the expectations are certainly high for the team, and they should be. It’s a talented team.”

