Dan Quinn 1 of 3 candidates still in running for the Denver Broncos head coach position

Dan Quinn is getting so much love from other teams as they search for head coaching candidates to fill open jobs. We’ve been tracking the multitude of teams that are interviewing Quinn, but one team in particular has long been rumored as a probable landing spot for the Cowboys defensive coordinator.

When the Denver Broncos fired Vic Fangio, Quinn’s name immediately became a favorite to fill that position. Broncos general manager George Paton and Quinn have history together from their days back in Miami and it has long been rumored they want to work together again. But the Broncos haven’t hired Quinn just yet. Instead, he is one of three candidates they are still considering.

Several league sources tell 9NEWS that two of the candidate favorites from the start – Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett – plus a darkhorse candidate, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, are still in play. Paton is expected to bring in either Quinn, Hackett or both for in-person interviews this week at Broncos’ headquarters. The Broncos cannot interview O’Connell until after the Rams play in their NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos interviewed Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at the same time they did Quinn, but according to the sources he has been eliminated from consideration.