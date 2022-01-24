Dan Quinn update: Bears want second interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator

The first full week of the offseason is in the books for the Dallas Cowboys and it is likely that they are going to be rather busy soon.

It feels inevitable that the Cowboys will be looking for a new defensive coordinator for the third time in as many seasons. Unlike previous years when the coaches were dismissed, the post will be vacant this time due to insane success at the position. Dan Quinn was remarkable for the Cowboys on defense this season and seems far more likely than not to be a head coach for a different team soon.

Monday brought news that Quinn is a finalist for the Denver Broncos job (one of three), but also a few other things as well. Here is the state of things with Dan Quinn.

Dan Quinn is looking at an interview for the second time with the Chicago Bears

If it isn’t incredibly obvious by now, Dan Quinn is a really popular guy in our present moment. It seems that just about every team with a head coach vacancy has him at the top of their list, including the Chicago Bears.

The Bears haven’t released a set of finalists or anything but they are bringing Quinn back for a second interview which obviously means they are impressed. Former Cowboys staffer and current Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus also had a second interview with the Bears.

The #Bears are set to request 2nd interviews with 2 more candidates -- #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn & ex-#Lions coach Jim Caldwell, per me and @MikeGarafolo. #Colts DC Matt Eberflus has his 2nd interview on Wednesday, per @TomPelissero. #Saints DC Dennis Allen is interviewing tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

Dan Quinn may take some coaches with him

As noted Quinn is one of the final three people standing for the head coach position in Denver. Offensive coordinators Nathaniel Hackett (Green Bay Packers) and Kevin O’Connell (Los Angeles Rams) are his primary competition.

We are obviously preparing for Quinn to leave the Cowboys and we should also be getting ready for him to take some of his staff with him. Mile High Report notes that Al Harris is expected to be part of his staff wherever he winds up:

Within minutes of Klis’ report, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that multiple league insiders predict Paton will advocate for Quinn, the only former head coach the Broncos interviewed. Wilson also reported two coaches could join Quinn in Denver. “Should Quinn get the job, he’s expected to try and bring Cowboys secondary coach Al Harris as part of the coaching staff. Jaguars interim coach Bevell, a former Seattle Seahawks colleague, is another candidate for a potential Quinn staff.”

Quinn’s ties to Denver Broncos general manager George Paton are well-known. It is starting to feel like they are the favorite to land him. But there are other suitors.

Dan Quinn spent Monday hanging out with the New York Giants

Obviously Quinn is going to choose the spot that makes the most sense for him in his own career and it is hard to imagine how he would want his choice to be the New York Giants. But hey, anything is possible.

Quinn spent Monday with the Giants. From their team website:

Quinn, 51, spent the day at the team’s Quest Diagnostics Training Center and met with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara and Joe Schoen, who was hired last week as the Giants’ new general manager. The contenders who preceded him were Buffalo Bills coordinators Brian Daboll (offense) and Leslie Frazier (defense) and Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was the Giants’ defensive backs coach in 2018.

Last week the Giants hired Joe Schoen to be their new general manager and he is obviously going to have a huge say in who the new head coach is. Perhaps he will have eyes for Dan Quinn.