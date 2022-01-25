Cowboys news: Cowboys lose a coaching consultant and Dan Quinn is in demand

The Cowboys finally lose one of their coaching staff.

McAdoo, 44, spent this past season as a consultant for the Dallas Cowboys. He has 16 years of NFL experience, including two (2016-17) as the head coach of the Giants after two as their offensive coordinator under Tom Coughlin, one of Rhule’s mentors. McAdoo also was the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers (2012-13) and offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers (2005). Assisting Rhule in hiring an offensive line coach and rebuilding the offensive line will be one of McAdoo’s first priorities. McAdoo also has experience coaching tight ends, another area needing an upgrade at Carolina. He was the tight ends coach at Green Bay in 2010 when the Packers won Super Bowl XLV. That experience in the passing game under Mike McCarthy likely was another factor in his hiring.

Dan Quinn is likely to end up in Denver according to conventional wisdom.

Quinn was thought to be a front-runner from the beginning, given his previous history with Broncos general manager George Paton. Quinn’s first meeting with Denver representatives came at a Dallas-area restaurant on January 18; he’s now expected to travel to the team’s headquarters for an on-site second interview, according to Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. The other two finalists are Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also met with Denver’s search-committee on the same day as Quinn. Ed Werder says Moore “impressed” the Broncos reps, but not enough to stay in the running for the job. Quinn is the only candidate of the remaining three with head coaching experience. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports that Paton is “likely to advocate” for Quinn, and speculates that, if hired, Quinn is expected to try to bring Cowboys secondary coach Al Harris with him to the Mile High City.

The Sean Payton Saga.

Sean Payton is on the minds of Dallas Cowboys fans everywhere but why and what are the chances it matters? For a franchise plagued by the appearance of of the Jones Family thumb ceaselessly tipping the scales of football operations, a coach like Sean Payton would go a long way in changing the perception around Dallas. Payton would be a leader the Jones family couldn’t strong arm and he’d be a creative play designer who will bend to his teams strengths rather than asking his team bend to him. Why Sean Payton? There aren’t many coaches who can come into The Star and Frisco and clearly be the seen as the guy in charge. Wade Philips, Jason Garrett, and Mike McCarthy all bent a knee to the Jones family wishes. They weren’t/aren’t complete puppets like some suggest, but they were/are bona fide “Yes Men”, willing to make coaching decisions based on Stephen’s recommendations. Sean Payton wouldn’t be that guy. While some may be unimpressed in Sean Payton’s resume and even liken him to current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy ( Only1 Super Bowl with a decade of QB play from a Hall of Famer), the differences are significant.

Also, Joe Whitt, Jr. is drawing interest around the league.

Source: Giants requested an interview with Cowboys’ Joe Whitt Jr. for their defensive coordinator position. Whitt, 43, is Dallas’ defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach. Worked under Dan Quinn in Atlanta (2020) & Dallas (2021). Quinn interviewed for NYG HC job today. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 24, 2022

With Dan Quinn likely moving on, who could replace him?

Fangio, rightly or wrongly, has been given credit for the demise of Kellen Moore’s 2021 offense based on the Broncos’ performance midseason. He’s been a DC in the league since 1995, finally earning the seat at the head of the table in this stint with Denver that didn’t work out. Most recently he took the Bears defense from 31st in his first season as DC (2015) to first (2018). George Edwards - Internal Edwards came aboard with McCarthy as a senior defensive assistant but was the former coordinator for Mike Zimmer with the Vikings. He took on a larger role with the linebackers this season, and he started his NFL coaching career doing just that for Dallas in the early part of the millenium. He’s also been DC for both Buffalo and Washington.

This team will look different on both sides of the ball next season, no doubt about it.

1) Would you rather keep Dalton Schultz or Cedrick Wilson? Both Dalton Schultz and Cedrick Wilson could not have hit free agency at a better time. Each is coming off a career year and should have a chance to cash in on the open market. In terms of what they may demand in a contract, Schultz’s next deal may wind up being similar to the one fellow tight end Hunter Henry signed with the New England Patriots. The now 27-year-old signed a three-year, $33M deal with the Patriots in 2020. In Henry’s final two seasons before hitting free agency, he caught 115 passes for 1,265 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Schultz has actually posted better statistical seasons than Henry did in his final two years of his deal, catching 141 passes for 1,423 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. While Henry is an overall more talented athlete than Schultz, it’s hard to argue with production. While some may see his production as a byproduct of being on a talented offense, other teams may see a 25-year-old tight end on an upward trajectory.

