Poll: Who do you want to see make it to the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys will not be playing in Super Bowl LVI and that is still tough to accept. Onward we march. As unfortunate as that is, we are now down to the final four teams in this NFL season and there are a ton of interesting storylines going on. Three of the four teams have not won a Super Bowl this century, one of them hasn’t won one ever, while the fourth is the Kansas City Chiefs who won it all two years ago.

While the Cowboys are our first and only priority as far as rooting interests are concerned, we all likely have a way that we want to see things shake out for the Super Bowl. With all of that being said, who do you hope makes it there?

Here is a case for each one with a Cowboys twist.

Speaking personally this is the team I most want to see win the Super Bowl. The Bengals have never won one, have a passionate fan base, and a win for them would really have no impact or consequence for the Cowboys. That checks a lot of boxes.

Joe Burrow is a fun story and easy to get behind ,and if you are looking for an actual Cowboys tie-in then look no further than Chidobe Awuzie who is playing his first season away from the Cowboys with Cincinnati. It would be neat to see him get a ring.

For what it’s worth, the Cowboys will host the Bengals next season so it would be a bit tough (and certainly annoying) to welcome the world champions to town. But if Cincinnati earns it then so be it.

It is remarkable that we went 54 years without a team ever playing in the Super Bowl that took place in their own building and that we might see it for a second straight postseason. Funny how things work out that way.

The Rams are whatever through a Cowboys lens. They are an NFC team so maybe in that sense you don’t want to see them win it, but they are very talented and Matthew Stafford obviously has connections to the DFW area.

Where it might make sense from a Cowboys perspective to root for the Rams is to prove that their philosophy on building a team (as in always being willing to trade, etc etc) can net a championship. Many of us have clamored for the Cowboys to think and operate this way and maybe seeing it earn football’s ultimate prize will fully convince them.

Kansas City Chiefs

It is hard not to think that Kansas City is going to return to the top of the NFL mountain based on how they played against the Buffalo Bills, but there is a bit of fatigue around them so it would be nice to see something new in that sense. They are hosting the AFC Championship Game for the fourth year in a row which is incredible, but we want to see something new!

Anthony Hitchens and Charvarius Ward won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs two years ago (so did Damien Wilson and Morris Claiborne by the way), so maybe you want to see them continue to build on things for themselves. That’s fine and certainly fair.

Dallas did lose to the Chiefs this year so maybe you are still bitter about that. It will be a little bit before the Cowboys see them again so if Kansas City pulls it off in the here and now it really won’t cause too much of a stir.

This would be the third time that we would have to root against the San Francisco 49ers obtaining their sixth Lombardi Trophy and we are undefeated in the previous two instances. Ultimately, though, this feels like a thing of the past.

It is more than understandable if you don’t want to see Frisco get number six, but consider that both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots have already done so. Dallas is no longer in the running to be the first to that territory so the 49ers doing it (if they did) would sting a little less than had it happened in 2012 for example.

San Francisco is obviously the team that took the Cowboys out of the playoffs so perhaps you want to see their season end as a result of that. Maybe you are someone who wants to say the Cowboys lost to the absolute best and in that sense would prefer the 49ers to win it all as a sort of justification.