Cowboys DC Dan Quinn does not get the Denver Broncos head coaching job

There was a ton of talk that Dan Quinn and the Denver Broncos would be a match for their head coaching vacancy heading into the offseason. Broncos General Manager George Patton and Dan Quinn have a past, and plenty of smart people around the Cowboys had mentioned that Quinn was the likely candidate to takeover for Vic Fangio in 2022.

But Cowboys fans can take a deep breathe, at least for a little bit, because the Denver Broncos have gone in a different direction than the one expected, hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach.

The #Broncos are finalizing a deal with #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, per sources.



Contract talks heated up Wednesday night. The #Jaguars planned to interview Hackett again today. Instead, Denver lands its top choice. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

Hackett has been with the Packers since 2019 and has brought Aaron Rodgers back to a Hall of Fame level of play after things went sour with Cowboys current head coach Mike McCarthy. With Hackett now heading off to the AFC, you have to wonder if Rodgers could follow him from Green Bay to Denver, which has been a likely rumored destination for Rodgers if he does leave the Packers. Leaving the Cowboys their defensive coordinator and making the NFC a tad bit weaker is something Cowboys fans should be thrilled with, if this were to come true.

While this by no means assures that Dan Quinn will be back with the Cowboys in 2022, it is a step in the right direction for the people who don’t want to see Quinn leave. After interviewing for the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Miami Dolphins, Quinn will have plenty of other opportunities it seems, but with a handful of really strong candidates are also getting interviews. Dan Quinn may not just want to take a head coaching job just for the sake of taking a head coaching job, getting Denver to go elsewhere for their head coaching spot is a huge step in the right direction. The Bears are still the team to watch for Cowboys fans as there is rumored to be strong interest there.