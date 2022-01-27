BREAKING: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returning to Dallas Cowboys for 2022 season

It has been almost two weeks since the Dallas Cowboys saw their season end and in that time things have looked certain to change as far as their staff is concerned. Both Cowboys coordinators, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, have been interviewing for vacant head coaching positions around the NFL for the last few weeks and it has felt extremely likely that at least one of them would be leaving.

Earlier in this week reports surfaced that Kellen Moore would likely be returning to the Cowboys and on Thursday afternoon the other shoe dropped. Dan Quinn is staying!

Dan Quinn has informed teams that he’s staying with the #Cowboys, per sources.



Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

Dan Quinn seemed like a lock to be the new head coach for either the Denver Broncos or Chicago Bears, but on Thursday it was reported that both of those teams have new coaches that are not Quinn.

The Broncos are set to hire Nathaniel Hackett and the Bears will hire former Cowboys staffer Matt Eberflus. There is speculation that Dan Quinn is waiting for the job with the Seattle Seahawks to open up, but that seems like a 2023 option at the earliest.