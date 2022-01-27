 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

BREAKING: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returning to Dallas Cowboys for 2022 season

Dan Quinn isn’t going anywhere.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It has been almost two weeks since the Dallas Cowboys saw their season end and in that time things have looked certain to change as far as their staff is concerned. Both Cowboys coordinators, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, have been interviewing for vacant head coaching positions around the NFL for the last few weeks and it has felt extremely likely that at least one of them would be leaving.

Earlier in this week reports surfaced that Kellen Moore would likely be returning to the Cowboys and on Thursday afternoon the other shoe dropped. Dan Quinn is staying!

Dan Quinn seemed like a lock to be the new head coach for either the Denver Broncos or Chicago Bears, but on Thursday it was reported that both of those teams have new coaches that are not Quinn.

The Broncos are set to hire Nathaniel Hackett and the Bears will hire former Cowboys staffer Matt Eberflus. There is speculation that Dan Quinn is waiting for the job with the Seattle Seahawks to open up, but that seems like a 2023 option at the earliest.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...