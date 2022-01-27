Report: Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb expected to be named Pro Bowl alternate

When a season starts for the Dallas Cowboys we are always hoping to see them playing football in February. That is, and always will be, the goal. Obviously by that we mean the Super Bowl, but as fate would have it this year (like many years before) the Cowboys will march on through their seemingly never-ending quest for a sixth world championship.

But there is one non-Super Bowl game being played in February this year, the 2022 Pro Bowl. While the annual All-Star game is not exactly a riveting bit of football action it is always nice to see Cowboys players get the nod and have a bit of fun. All told there were five Dallas Cowboys selected to this year’s Pro Bowl, but this is the time of year where alternates arise. It seems as if Dallas could be adding to their contingent by way of a certain wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb.

The invite is not official yet, but Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is expected to be offered a spot on the NFC's Pro Bowl roster in Las Vegas as alternate, sources said. He can join CB Trevon Diggs, LB Micah Parsons, RG Zack Martin, LT Tyron Smith and P Bryan Anger there. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 27, 2022

Lamb would give the Cowboys a third Pro Bowler on offense to go along with two on defense and one on special teams. Given the way the second half of the season went it feels a bit weird to have the heaviest representation be on the offensive side of the ball, but sometimes that is the way that things go.

Lamb led the Cowboys in receiving in 2021 with 1,102 yards and was 14th among wide receivers in that metric. He “only” caught six touchdowns which is a bit of a low mark, but he wears the star and that brings with it certain advantages in things like this.

The coming season will be an important one for Lamb as the Cowboys receiving corps could go under some renovation. Until then, we will have his likely Pro Bowl appearance to watch.