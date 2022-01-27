Report: Dallas Cowboys have assured Mike McCarthy he will remain the team’s head coach in 2022

This week, even as they are void of any sort of official duties, the Dallas Cowboys universe has been filled with all sorts of storylines. Interestingly enough, in true Dallas Cowboys way, a lot of the stories they are involved in currently have nothing to do with them. While they did receive some positive news on Thursday in that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is set to return to the club for the 2022 season, it was New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walking away from his organization that sent things into a bit of a tailspin.

Payton has always been the one that got away for the Cowboys so the idea of him being available (in a loose sense, given that Dallas would have to provide New Orleans compensation in order to land him) dangled quite the golden carrot. Given that Jerry Jones had declined to publicly guarantee that Mike McCarthy will be returning to Dallas in 2022, there has been an obvious bit of speculation, but all of that is now seemingly in the rearview mirror.

The Dallas Cowboys have assured Mike McCarthy that he will remain the team’s head coach in 2022

In his public appearances after the season ended Jerry Jones said a lot without really saying much. He pontificated about how upset he was at another campaign ending shy of the NFC Championship Game (26 in a row now), and he did it all while sounding rather upset.

As noted, Jones did not officially guarantee that his head coach would be returning to the Cowboys for a third season, but a report from USA Today on Thursday indicates that McCarthy will indeed be back.

The Cowboys have assured Mike McCarthy he will remain their head coach in 2022. The assurance came as early as in conversations after the Cowboys’ 23-17 wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers and as recently as this week after Saints coach Sean Payton announced he was stepping down, a person with knowledge of the conversations told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly disclose the information.

This is the first step towards the Cowboys officially moving on to 2022.

Whether or not you feel for him or not, McCarthy is now in the middle of some Sean Payton-shaped crosshairs. The pressure for him to have success this season was highly elevated this week when Payton left New Orleans, especially given the report that the Cowboys actually had a trade in place to acquire Payton in the early days of 2019.

Now that we know Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn will be back the last question of note centers around offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. He is set for a second interview with the Miami Dolphins.

Whatever happens, there is going to be a lot of heat on this staff this season. Especially at the top.