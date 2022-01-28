Micah Parsons is giving away a trip to the Super Bowl to a United States military veteran

The season is over for the Dallas Cowboys and with it the spectacular debut season of rookie linebacker/edge rusher/lion/all-world everything Micah Parsons. Parsons was spectacular for the Cowboys and is one of the main reasons that people have excitement about the future. Life is different when you have a game-changer on the defensive side of the ball and there is no question that Parsons is going to be that for Dallas for years to come.

This past season also saw Parsons develop into an important voice on the team. He is also a leader who moves by action which makes it easy to follow him. Parsons has checked every box as far as the Cowboys are concerned since the team drafted him and that includes with how he has been off of the field.

The latest venture for Parsons involves giving back. He made it a point to put together a trip to the Super Bowl for a United States military veteran.

Chief Master Sergeant Frederick Bates served over 32 years in the @usairforce! I'm happy to send him two tickets to #SuperBowlLVI with help from @USAA and @AMVETSHQ #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/VTwH1MyOzR — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 27, 2022

Parsons is scheduled to meet with Chief Master Sergeant Frederick Bates during Super Bowl weekend. It will surely be a great memory and it’s awesome to see Parsons capitalizing on his professional fame for good.

While these types of things are exciting for the football fans that get to be a part of them, they are also exciting for the players. Parsons spoke recently about how much he is looking forward to this out in Los Angeles.