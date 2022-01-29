Giants hiring Brian Daboll could change the odds of Kellen Moore staying with the Cowboys

With Dan Quinn returning to the Dallas Cowboys, it felt like the Cowboys would just run it back with their top three coaches. We were also informed Thursday that Mike McCarthy was going to be the Cowboys coach in 2022, and we also learned from Jerry Jones why he didn’t publicly say that last week.

All of that was preceded by rumors from a few days ago that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was not going to get a head coaching job. All of those events made it seem like a lock that the Cowboys would keep their same head coach and their same top two assistant coaches.

But then came a report that Kellen Moore was still in contention for the Miami Dolphins job. It was reported that he, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll were the three candidates left in that search. If you were a fan of Kellen Moore, then the good news was that same report had Daboll as the favorite.

Except that the New York Giants have swooped in and hired Daboll for their head coach position. With Daboll out, Moore might move up in the pecking order for the Dolphins. Of course, any continued success in the playoffs for the 49ers and OC Mike McDaniels could increase his odds.

But even outside of that there are still quite a few coaching searches that have not concluded. The Jacksonville Jaguars for one, but Moore interviewed with them and it looks like they want to go with Byron Leftwich. The Houston Texans did not interview Moore and are looking at former QB Josh McCown with a second interview. The Las Vegas Raiders are looking and have only interviewed a few candidates so far. The Minnesota Vikings interviewed Moore but nothing more has been said with regards to that job. The New Orleans Saints are now looking as you might have heard... Sean Payton stepped away from that job.

Our friend at DraftKings still have Moore on the board for the Texans job and the Saints job. As mentioned above, Josh McCown is the favorite in Houston, and Moore’s odds from DraftKings put him as the 13th-most likely candidate. The Saints odds have defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as the favorite and Moore as the 8th-most likely candidate. (These odds only available in Colorado.)

So it kind of feels like it is the Dolphins or bust for Moore. And owner Jerry Jones doesn’t think he is going anywhere as shown in these quotes our friend Mark Lane sent us from Jerry’s interview today.

THE DOLPHINS ARE INTERVIEWING KELLEN MOORE. DO YOU BELIEVE KELLEN MOORE WILL BE BACK? – “You ask about three questions, and that’s all right. I get a sense they do not reach out, and I believe he will be back next year.” IS THAT WHAT YOU WANT? – “Yes.”

So apparently Jerry Jones doesn’t think that the Dolphins are after Moore.

What’s your call? Do you think Moore will be back, and do you want him back?