Dallas Cowboys fans want to see a Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams

We have reached the Conference Championship portion of this NFL season and unfortunately the Dallas Cowboys are not a part of it for the 26th year in a row.

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their title game drought as they are appearing in their first one this weekend since 1988. Cincy is a story that a lot of people have gotten behind and are rooting to see go all of the way given that they have never won a Super Bowl in their franchise’s history.

As soon as the title games were set, we asked those of you here at BTB who you most wanted to see make it to Super Bowl LVI and the Bengals are in the majority’s answer... against the Los Angeles Rams.

For what it’s worth ,the Cowboys will play both the Bengals and Rams next season so if this comes to fruition then they will square off against both Super Bowl participants. Dallas actually played both Super Bowl participants this past season as well and happened to lose both games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking of the Chiefs, they would probably make for a more exciting AFC representative than the Bengals, especially given the way they performed in the Divisional Round. SB Nation Reacts users actually believe the best possible Super Bowl LVI matchup would be the Chief as opposed to the Bengals against the Rams.

One possible permutation of the Super Bowl features the Chiefs squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers for the second time in three years. That particular result was the least preferred among Reacts voters and it is obviously reflective of Cowboys fans given that Dallas’ season ended at the hands of San Francisco just a few weeks ago.

There are only three games left in this season. Let’s hope they are all epic.