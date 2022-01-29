Cowboys news: The Cowboys crazy offseason continues

Jerry Jones set up a call to explain what exactly?

Mike McCarthy will be back as coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, and according to club owner Jerry Jones, that’s been the plan all along. Jones told the Dallas Morning News that McCarthy’s status was never in question, noting that the two have been working to make sure defensive coordinator Dan Quinn would stay put, as well. Quinn withdrew his name from consideration for coaching jobs with the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, and according to the News’ David Moore, he’s received a multi-year contract extension. It marks quite a turnaround in tone from Jones, whose frustration with McCarthy and his staff was evident in the wake of the team’s disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs. The NFC East champions lost at home to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17. On the last play of the game, the clock expired on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as he tried to get off a spike to stop the clock after a designed run with no timeouts left. The game ended with Dallas on the San Francisco 24-yard line, and while the Cowboys’ loss was more attributable to a playoff-record-tying 14 penalties than the end-of-game chaos, it nevertheless wasn’t a good look for McCarthy, who was already quite familiar with clock-management criticism.

Dan Quinn will return in 2022. Huge win.

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys’ first-round playoff loss to San Francisco will sting throughout the offseason and perhaps longer. But the club did find some solace late this week by retaining Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator — a move described by Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones as a “huge victory.” “To be able to maintain him and the continuity involved with our team is, in my mind, worth moving mountains for, and I think we did,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday. Jones didn’t get into specifics regarding Quinn’s contract but said Quinn is “staying and being our coordinator for years to come.” The Cowboys hired Quinn last January to revamp a 2020 defense that allowed the most points and second-most rushing yards in franchise history. Spurred by effective free agent signings and All-Pro seasons from cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the defense rose to seventh in scoring defense, allowing 21.1 points per game. Quinn had interviewed with five teams for head coaching vacancies around the league, including a second interview with the Bears, who ultimately hired Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Jones was asked if he believed another team had offered Quinn a head coaching opportunity. “I believe that very much,” he said.

Will Cedrick Wilson be back in 2022?

Player: Cedrick Wilson Age: 26 2021 Stats: 45 receptions, 602 receiving yards, 13.4 Y/R, 73.8% Catch%, 6 receiving TDs 2021 Review: Coming into the 2021 season, Cedrick Wilson’s role in the Cowboys offense was limited. Sitting behind Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michal Gallup, it just didn’t seem as if Wilson could get enough touches to make a true impact. However, after Gallup went down in the season opener with a calf injury, Wilson was thrust into action and finally had a chance to get some consistent playing time and show his worth. The 26-year-old wideout made the most of his opportunity by posting the best statistical season of his career. Wilson’s 45 receptions more than doubled his previous career high of 17, and his 602 receiving yards blew his previous high of 189 yards out of the water. Pro Football Focus thought highly of Wilson’s play as well, giving him a 71.7 offensive grade for the season, 11 points higher than his 2020 grade. Free Agency Outlook: For Wilson, he could not have hit the open market at a better time. When you look at his contract-year production compared to the wide receivers that became free agents last offseason, his performance stacks up pretty well.

Tyron Smith forever.

It has definitely not been easy, but like the Dallas Cowboys front office, the time has come to move on and start embracing the offseason. From evaluating prospects to thinking about free agents, the offseason is upon Cowboys Nation. The team is currently in wait-and-see mode as they have to be ready to replace any coaches that could potentially depart. The Dallas brass definitely has a few things to think about, but one of the items on the agenda that should not be a problem is the offensive tackle situation. The calls are loud enough to warrant a response, but the situation shouldn’t even be an issue. The Cowboys find themselves in a position where they have to decide on two of the three interior line positions. Right guard Zack Martin is the only person inside who should feel comfortable about their future in Dallas. Free agent left guard Connor Williams and center Tyler Biadasz will no doubt hear criticism from this fanbase. Calling for Dallas to replace Tyron Smith is silly but let’s get it out of the way. There are multiple reasons floating around why people want to move on from him but I cannot find one that I can get on board with. Since I cannot find a Tyron train I am willing to cruise on, I decided to build my own ride. Addressing the Tyron mystery revealed some very interesting facts.

Trevon Diggs, most improved player of 2022.

The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWW) honored Trevon Diggs for an amazing season that saw him hit NFL records that have lasted over four decades. Diggs was named Co-Most Improved Player of the Year, an awarded voted on by PFWA. He shares the honor with Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson. Diggs had 11 interceptions to lead the NFL in 2021. It’s the most picks by a Cowboys player since Everson Walls in 1981. Diggs was named first-team All-Pro and will play in his first Pro Bowl next week. Last year, Diggs had three interceptions as a rookie for the Cowboys. As for Patterson, he had 11 touchdowns as a hybrid runner/receiver for the Falcons. Until this year, he had been primarily a kick return specialist but carved out an offensive role in 2021. Diggs becomes the third Cowboys player to win this award, joining Miles Austin (2009) and Dez Bryant (2012). The Most Improved Award is one of two that was announced by PFWA. The other was for Comeback Player of the Year, given to Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The second-year Bengals QB suffered a knee injury last year and has returned to set franchise records for Cincy, and also has them in the AFC Championship Game this weekend.

CeeDee Lamb to make the 2022 Pro Bowl as an alternate.

According to multiple reports, Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb will be invited to the 2022 Pro Bowl as an alternate. That would give the Dallas Cowboys six players in the NFL’s annual all-star game and give Lamb his first career Pro Bowl apperance. In just his second season, Lamb emerged as the Cowboys’ top receiver and set new career highs in receptions (79), yards (1,102), and touchdowns (6). He also saw a few touches on the ground, totaling 76 rushing yards on just nine carries. The Cowboys had five players named to the original 2022 Pro Bowl roster when it was released last month: OT Tyron Smith, G Zack Martin, LB Micah Parsons, CB Trevon Diggs, and P Bryan Anger. At this time, all are expected to play in the game.

