Cowboys vs. Cardinals: The good, the bad, and ugly from Week 17

The roller-coaster ride continues for the Dallas Cowboys. Just when we thought things were starting to smooth out and we were about to arrive at our desired destination, we get thrown for yet another twist that makes our stomach dance a little unpleasantly. That just seems to be the nature of this team, though.

The Cowboys were sadly knocked back down to earth by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. After looking like a true Super Bowl contender last week against Washington, they look like a pretender this week. As such, that makes identifying the good, bad, and ugly much more difficult because there seemed to be many more negatives than positives this week.

THE GOOD - Cedrick Wilson

The pickings were definitely slim, but there were a few positives to come out of the Dallas Cowboys Week 17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The way Cedrick Wilson stepped up after Michael Gallup’s knee injury was the most encouraging though. Not only did the help keep the Cowboys in the game by catching a touchdown and two-point conversion, while also completing a 31-yard pass to Tony Pollard, but he also proved once again he could be relied upon when it matters the most, and that’s good news with the playoffs set to kick off just weeks away. That kind of dependability will be needed in the postseason.

THE BAD - Michael Gallup’s knee injury

Michael Gallup’s run of bad luck in 2021 caught up with him once again just a few days into the new year of 2022. After missing multiple games do a calf strain that sidelined him earlier in the season, No. 13 looks to have sustained a season-ending knee injury after a spectacular TD catch against the Cardinals. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, however, it is believed he has a torn ACL. This is not only a huge blow to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but could also negatively impact Gallup’s market value in free agency.

THE UGLY - Greg Zuerlein

Greg Zuerlein strikes again, and not in a good way. His inconsistency has been a problem for the Dallas Cowboys all season and reared its ugly head once again in Week 17 against the Cardinals. This is arguably the third game (Buccaneers, Raiders, Cardinals) this year that may have ended differently if not for a Zuerlein missed field goal. He simply can’t be relied upon as far as it pertains to splitting the uprights when he’s kicking the ball. What’s even worse, his lack of consistency could lead the Cowboys to an early exit in the playoffs if he retains his starting job.