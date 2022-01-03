Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup’s season is over as he heads into free agency

As feared, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a season-ending injury during the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

#Cowboys WR Michael Gallup suffered a clean ACL tear, source said following the MRI. His season is over, but he’ll make a full recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022

Gallup’s injury came on one of the few good plays of the game, the 21-yard touchdown reception for Dallas’ first score of the game. He is now gone for the playoffs.

Gallup is set to enter free agency after this season. His projected recovery is good news for him, as that will still make him an attractive signing. There has been a serious question about whether the Cowboys would make an attempt to re-sign him with a lot of other free agents looming for them. This may make him more affordable, but it also may create a lean toward letting him move on.

He has been the best deep threat for the team this season, and that will be sorely missed by a team that showed a serious lack in pushing the ball down the field over the past several games. Now the team will rely on Cedrick Wilson, and perhaps Malik Turner, to take up the slack for him. It is unfortunate for both Gallup and the Cowboys as they face a tough path ahead in the playoffs.