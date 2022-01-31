Cowboys should have an answer on Kellen Moore’s future sometime this week

This is the week that the Dallas Cowboys should finally get an answer about the future of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Last week, the Miami Dolphins shortened their head coach search down to three candidates, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and Kellen Moore. Before they could even get to a second interview with Brian Daboll the New York Giants scooped him up to be their head coach. That leaves McDaniel and Moore as the remaining candidates.

The Dolphins could look elsewhere if they don’t like what they hear in a second interview, but almost everyone believes they will hire either McDaniel or Moore. McDaniel is now fully available following the 49ers conference championship loss to the Los Angeles Rams. McDaniel could have interviewed this week even if the 49ers had won based on NFL rules, but that point is moot with the loss.

As such, the Dolphins are reportedly looking to interview McDaniel today.

Per NFL Network, Miami has scheduled a second interview with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Monday. ... McDaniel has garnered strong support on social media thanks in part to his upbeat and sometimes comedic presence in formal press conferences, but also because he’s been an integral part of building a potent and creative 49ers offense that has turned the likes of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell into young stars.

As of yet, we haven’t heard a specific time for a Kellen Moore interview, instead just sometime early this week being thrown out as the timeframe.

It looks like a decision will be made in Miami over the next few days. Based on that, the Cowboys can gather up all their coaches and start talking free agency, or they will be on the search for a new offensive coordinator. Jerry Jones has already stated he expects Moore to be back in Dallas, so maybe he has some inside information that the Dolphins are leaning toward McDaniel. We should know relatively soon.