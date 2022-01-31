 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts the latest team to request interview with Cowboys Joe Whitt Jr. for defensive coordinator position

The Cowboys have an assistant coach who is drawing interest from another team.

By Dave Halprin
Earlier today we noted that the future of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is still up in the air as the Miami Dolphins decide on their head coach. But Moore isn’t the only Cowboys coach who still may not be settled at the Star for 2022.

Cowboys passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. has drawn interest from multiple teams, and another has jumped into the mix. The Indianapolis Colts lost defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (an ex-Cowboys linebacker coach) to the Chicago Bears as they made him their new head coach. As such, the Colts are looking for a replacement defensive coordinator and they want Whitt to be in that mix.

That’s an interesting list as they all have connection to the Seattle Seahawks line of defensive philosophy. Gus Bradley and Kris Richard both were defensive coordinators in Seattle, while Whitt is a protege of Dan Quinn who also coordinated in Seattle at one time. Richard also spent time with the Cowboys on defense.

So far, the Colts, Steelers, Ravens, Seahawks and maybe (or maybe not) the Giants have requested interviews with Whitt. Seattle has yet to hire their new defensive coordinator so Whitt remains in the mix there. The Steelers have also yet to name a new defensive coordinator, although in-house candidate Teryl Austin is thought to be a favorite. The Ravens settled on Mike Macdonald for their open position. The Giants, whether Whitt was ever really in contention there or not, are reportedly keeping their defensive coordinator.

The praise that Dan Quinn got for the total defense in 2021 should also be shared with Whitt as he coached the Cowboys secondary and the job he did there was outstanding, including the elite season put up by Trevon Diggs. But his work with Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis should also not be overlooked. It would be a tough loss if Whitt moves on.

