Report: Dak Prescott passed on Pro Bowl appearance to rest, CeeDee Lamb officially named to roster

While the focus of the entire football world is now squarely on Super Bowl LVI, the reality is that there is technically one more game to take place before it. The Pro Bowl will take place this Sunday, February 6th in Las Vegas, and will give us our last opportunity to see a handful of Dallas Cowboys wear the star for a good while. Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Bryan Anger were all originally selected, but last week a report said that CeeDee Lamb would likely join them as an alternate.

On Monday there was news of Lamb’s official elevation to the NFC team giving the Cowboys six Pro Bowlers, but it appears as if they could have had seven. It was reported that quarterback Dak Prescott declined an opportunity to take a vacant spot, electing to prioritize offseason rest instead.

With Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson added to NFC Pro Bowl roster today, I'm told Dak Prescott passed on playing to give himself some rest after a long year of rehab from the ankle, calf and other ailments that cropped up during the season. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 31, 2022

It is hard to fault Prescott for declining the opportunity to play in the Pro Bowl given that the game is rather meaningless, and given his medical issues over the last two years. Obviously it is nice for players to be chosen and an appearance is a great thing for the career résumé, but Prescott has already appeared in the All-Star game twice and is at the point in his career where the one thing is the main thing.

Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson were added to the NFC team which means they will hopefully be able to get the ball to Lamb for some big gains. Maybe the Cowboys could learn from that, Troy Aikman certainly thinks that’s a good idea.