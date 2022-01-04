Dak Watch Week 17 [video breakdown]: Too little too late

Sunday offered football fans a potential playoff preview, as the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Arizona Cardinals. As luck would have it, were the playoffs to begin today that would be the matchup between the four and five seeds in the NFC, again at AT&T Stadium. There is a possibility this could change but it is the most likely scenario for Dallas.

Unfortunately for Dallas fans, the Cowboys were on the losing end of that playoff preview, dropping a 25-22 contest that put a serious dent in Dallas’ hopes for a higher seed come next week. The Cowboys will finish the regular season versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.

Still, as we do each week we dive into the play from quarterback Dak Prescott, who finished the day completing 24 of 38 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns, without an interception. We’ll talk about leverage, Arizona’s 0-6-5 defense, pass protection, and more in this week’s installment: