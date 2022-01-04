Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 2021 NFL Week 18

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at Eagles in NFL Week 18 as Dallas visits Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The final week of the regular season is upon us and it is an interesting one for the Dallas Cowboys.

For the first time ever Dallas (like everyone else) will play a Week 18 game and will do so on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Making matters all the more unique is that the game will take place on Saturday night.

Both the Cowboys and Eagles have clinched playoff spots ahead of the regular-season finale which calls into question exactly how much each unit will play their starters and heavy contributors. Last week was not a great showing for Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Co., but perhaps they can spring to life as they prepare for the playoffs in Philadelphia.

This game does not have the same juice that a normal matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles does, but perhaps something special will happen.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast feed and our multiple shows.

Subscribe using Apple (iTunes).

Subscribe using Android devices.

We also have a lot of things coming out every week on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. Subscribe to it right here.