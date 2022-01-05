 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Cowboys roster news: Linebacker Micah Parsons has entered COVID-19 protocol

Parsons will not practice on Wednesday.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are readying to visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night in what will be a somewhat meaningless game. Some seeding status is theoretically at stake, but ultimately both Dallas and Philly are focused on the postseason more than anything.

As the Cowboys are preparing for the game though they are now going to have to do so without their best player. Mike McCarthy announced on Wednesday that linebacker Micah Parsons has entered the COVID-19 protocol.

It would appear that based on the timing of Parson’s entry to the protocol that he will not play on Saturday night against the Eagles, but this is a world where anything can change. He will obviously not practice on Wednesday.

The Cowboys are down a bit at the linebacker spot so will have to get creative to field a group in Philadelphia. As noted this game isn’t one of serious consequence, but winning would certainly help.

Hopefully Micah Parsons is feeling well. All the best to him.

