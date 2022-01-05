Dallas Cowboys roster news: Linebacker Micah Parsons has entered COVID-19 protocol

The Dallas Cowboys are readying to visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night in what will be a somewhat meaningless game. Some seeding status is theoretically at stake, but ultimately both Dallas and Philly are focused on the postseason more than anything.

As the Cowboys are preparing for the game though they are now going to have to do so without their best player. Mike McCarthy announced on Wednesday that linebacker Micah Parsons has entered the COVID-19 protocol.

Micah Parsons becomes the third Cowboys linebacker to enter COVID-19 protocol recently. Francis Bernard and Keanu Neal the others. Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford are the only LBs on 53-man roster who will practice today. https://t.co/DfY3gEvcxP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 5, 2022

It would appear that based on the timing of Parson’s entry to the protocol that he will not play on Saturday night against the Eagles, but this is a world where anything can change. He will obviously not practice on Wednesday.

The Cowboys are down a bit at the linebacker spot so will have to get creative to field a group in Philadelphia. As noted this game isn’t one of serious consequence, but winning would certainly help.

Hopefully Micah Parsons is feeling well. All the best to him.