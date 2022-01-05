Cowboys at Eagles second injury report: Jayron Kearse limited, status for Saturday’s game in doubt

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles and are pretty healthy. same as they have been the last few weeks. Of course, that doesn’t include the ACL tear for Michael Gallup that has put him on the shelf for the rest of this season. Or the recent development that Micah Parsons had gone on the COVID list.

Since the Cowboys and Eagles play on Saturday, they technically had an injury report yesterday, but the Cowboys did a walk-through so it was only an estimation. Here is what the Cowboys reported yesterday.

Cowboys held a walk-through practice today, so this practice report is an estimation:



Ezekiel Elliott (knee): full participant

Tony Pollard (foot): limited

Jayron Kearse (hamstring): limited — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 4, 2022

The only real new information there was the hamstring issue of Jayron Kearse. Today, McCarthy updated us by making it sound like Kearse is in doubt for this week.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he doesn’t think S/LB Jayron Kearse (hamstring) “will do much” in practice today. “I don’t have a clear answer for you for Saturday night” at Eagles. “Obviously, we just want to be smart with him.” Kearse been a bright spot https://t.co/dLFdQ0G8cJ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 5, 2022

Today’s injury report looks the same, Elliott full, and Pollard and Kearse limited.

Same Cowboys injury report as yesterday pic.twitter.com/iFuPfPDrWx — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 5, 2022

In other injury news, the Cowboys activated the 21-day practice window for tight end Blake Jarwin.

The target is for Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin to be ready for start of postseason. He is on track. Jarwin been sidelined the past nine games. https://t.co/GiQ6QnM4Oh — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 3, 2022

Then there is the ever-present COVID moves. We already mentioned the Parsons news, and yesterday reserve tackle Josh Ball was added to the list, but the Cowboys also got some players back, including Keanu Neal.

Cowboys LB Keanu Neal has been activated from Reserve/COVID-19. He practiced today. Some help at position with Micah Parsons added to COVID-19 protocol this morning. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 5, 2022