 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys at Eagles second injury report: Jayron Kearse limited, status for Saturday’s game in doubt

The latest on the Cowboys health situation.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles and are pretty healthy. same as they have been the last few weeks. Of course, that doesn’t include the ACL tear for Michael Gallup that has put him on the shelf for the rest of this season. Or the recent development that Micah Parsons had gone on the COVID list.

Since the Cowboys and Eagles play on Saturday, they technically had an injury report yesterday, but the Cowboys did a walk-through so it was only an estimation. Here is what the Cowboys reported yesterday.

The only real new information there was the hamstring issue of Jayron Kearse. Today, McCarthy updated us by making it sound like Kearse is in doubt for this week.

Today’s injury report looks the same, Elliott full, and Pollard and Kearse limited.

In other injury news, the Cowboys activated the 21-day practice window for tight end Blake Jarwin.

Then there is the ever-present COVID moves. We already mentioned the Parsons news, and yesterday reserve tackle Josh Ball was added to the list, but the Cowboys also got some players back, including Keanu Neal.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 2021 NFL Week 18

View all 6 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...