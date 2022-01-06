 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys at Eagles final injury report: Trevon Diggs, 3 other Cowboys questionable

The final injury report for the Cowboys as they head to Philly.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

This game is one of the hardest to predict. The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are both in the playoffs, and both have minimal chances of upgrading their seeding in the NFC. So the age old question of playing to win versus resting your starters is in play. Injuries are always a concern when you have to play a relatively meaningless game at the end of the year. COVID is also a factor nowadays.

The Cowboys have had to place Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith and Anthony Brown into COVID protocols this week, and apparently some other players are under the weather with something other than COVID as of now. That makes it hard for Mike McCarthy to stand by the “starters will play” approach he had earlier in the week. Decisions will have to be made by him, and by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

As for the actual injury report, it looks like this:

Trevon Diggs and Donovan Wilson are questionable due to an undisclosed illness. Jayron Kearse and Tony Pollard are also questionable.

