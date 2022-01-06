Dallas Cowboys roster update: Tyron Smith and Anthony Brown placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Dallas Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and on Wednesday afternoon found out that they will likely do so without Micah Parsons.

Parsons entered COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday which just about rules him out of the game this week. What’s more is on Thursday morning the Cowboys announced that two players have joined him in Tyron Smith and Anthony Brown.

Tyron Smith and Anthony Brown have both landed in COVID protocols, per Mike McCarthy. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 6, 2022

Cowboys have a number other players who sick who did not test positive, per coach Mike McCarthy — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 6, 2022

McCarthy also noted that there are other Cowboys who are feeling under the weather at the moment but that they did not test positive. With Smith and Brown entering the protocol on Thursday, it seems rather unlikely that either of them will play in Philadelphia this week.

Over this past week many people have debated whether or not the Cowboys should play their starters in what is not exactly a normal regular season game on Saturday night. It would seem that some decisions are being taken out of their hands relative to Parsons, Smith, and Brown, but we will see how they handle the rest of the roster factoring in these absences.