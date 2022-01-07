Cowboys news: The return of Blake Jarwin will be a boost for the Dallas offense in the playoffs

Looks like another playmaker may be in the fold for the Dallas Cowboys at the perfect time.

Blake Jarwin hasn’t been on the field nearly as much as the Cowboys would have hoped when they signed him to a contract extension during the 2020 offseason, but to hear Mike McCarthy tell it Thursday morning, the playmaking tight end could become available at exactly the right time. Jarwin suffered a hip injury during the Cowboys October 31st victory over the Minnesota Vikings and has been sidelined since. He also missed all but a few quarters of the 2020 season with a torn ACL suffered in the opening game. He has officially been designated to return from injured reserve, and McCarthy said that Jarwin looked impressive both on Wednesday as well as during a Saturday practice before the Cardinals game. “I thought Blake had a nice day,” McCarthy said Thursday morning. “He’s put together two really good days. It’s exciting. I saw him this morning. He was a little sore, which is to be expected, but he felt really good.”

With week 18 on the horizon the Cowboys lose another two starters for the season finale.

A day after adding rookie linebacker Micah Parsons to the Reserved/COVID-19 list, two more starters were added on Thursday. Offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown were the latest players to enter the protocol, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, who mentioned there could be more names added to the list. McCarthy said the Cowboys have “a number of guys that are sick” but have not tested positive. According to the NFL’s guidelines, both Smith and Brown, along with Parsons, are all expected to miss the game in Philly, but should be able to return in time to play in next week’s Wild Card round, which will be a home game anywhere from January 15-17. For this week’s game against the Eagles, Smith will likely be replaced at left tackle by Terence Steele, who has started five games at left tackle this year.

A rundown of what exactly is at stake for this Cowboys team in week 18.

With only one week left in the 2021 regular season, the Dallas Cowboys and several other NFC teams still aren’t sure what they’ll be getting in the playoffs. The Week 18 schedule carries plenty of weight in determining seeding and first-round matchups. The only thing certain right now is that the Green Bay Packers are the number-one seed and will enjoy all the perks that come with it. But seeds 2-7 are still up for grabs and one outside team, the New Orleans Saints, still has a chance to grab a wild card spot away from the 49ers. Today, we’re going to break down how the Cowboys can still land in the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th seed depending on this weekend’s results. Then tomorrow we’ll dig into the potential wild card teams and what could lead to any of them visiting Dallas in the first round.

Much debate has been had this week of just how the Cowboys should handle this weeks game.

Eagles wideout Greg Ward called it “the biggest rivalry in football,” but rivalry talk has been muted for the final week of the regular season with both teams headed to the playoffs. A loss to Arizona ended the Cowboys hopes of earning the top-seed in the playoffs. The NFC East champs (11-5) need a win and help to climb from the No. 4 seed to No. 2. The Eagles (9-7) can’t finish any higher than the sixth seed. It’s uncertain how much Dallas coach Mike McCarthy and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will risk playing key starters. McCarthy said his starters will play and his team will be focused on winning. Sirianni deflected questions about playing starters early in the week, saying he hasn’t decided. The Eagles placed 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday; all are eligible to come off before the game, or the team can fill their spots with practice squad callups.

Even with the season the Cowboys have had, there are reasons to be worried.

Things ain’t great in Cowboys Nation. If you’re a member of any Dallas Cowboys social media fan-group/network, you know exactly what I’m talking about. Discontentment and worry have been floating underneath the surface for months now, but after the 25-22 debacle against Arizona, it seems the fecal matter has officially hit the rotary impeller. Panic is rampant and considering we’re 17 weeks into the season and things still aren’t figured out on offense, I suppose that’s a perfectly reasonable response from the Dallas Cowboys fanbase. The Dallas front office and coaching staff don’t look confident in the Points Scoring Division of the franchise either. They didn’t even hesitate to say the starters would be playing to win on Saturday. Latest projections say Dallas only has a six percent chance of advancing their seed in Week 18. It stands to reason the Dallas Cowboys are using Week 18 as a way to “right the ship” more than a chance to defy the odds and move up in the standings.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : CowboysCast with Bobby Belt

: CowboysCast with Bobby Belt Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: Jersey Boyz with Dave Sturchio, Bret Ernst, and Keith Ernst

We also offer daily episodes of Dallas Cowboys Roundup where we give you that day’s latest headlines so that you always stay caught up. Consider it an audio version of the links, and every episode is 10 minutes or less so you can catch up in a hurry.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.