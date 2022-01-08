Cowboys news: Kellen Moore interviews virtually with the Jaguars

The first opportunity for Kellen Moore this year to interview for a head coaching spot.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will not wait until the end of the regular season to speak to the Jaguars about their head coaching vacancy. According to multiple reports, Moore will interview with the Jaguars on Friday night. A change to NFL procedures this year allows for teams without head coaches to interview candidates from other teams over the final two weeks of the regular season as long as the candidates’ current employers consent to the conversation. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is also set to interview with Jacksonville Friday. Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell, and Todd Bowles have already spoken to the team and they’re set to talk to Bill O’Brien and Nathaniel Hackett next week. Moore is in his third year as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. He was on the Eagles’ interview list before they hired Nick Sirianni last year.

Bossman Fat/Nashon Wright/Maurice Canady szn.

All eyes on the Cowboys 2021 second-round pick.

FRISCO, Texas – There’s always a silver lining to every situation, especially when your team is in the playoffs and knowing it will host a playoff game either way. But as the Cowboys prepare for Saturday’s game with the Eagles, more Covid-19 news keeps popping up. On Thursday, the team added two more players and have two more guys miss practice with illnesses. Of those four players, two of which are the starting cornerbacks – Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown. For Diggs, missing the game would mean he’d miss out on a final chance to surpass Everson Walls’ 40-year-old record for most picks in a season with 11. But Brown is definitely out for the game, and with that, it means the Cowboys will have a chance to see some young cornerbacks in extensive situations. Heading that list is rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph, the Cowboys’ second-round pick who has played more here in the last two games. Joseph started two weeks ago vs. Washington and also played considerably more last week against the Cardinals. In fact, of his 120 defensive snaps this year, 106 have occurred in the last two weeks. According to his defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Joseph has taken advantage of these situations before. “A few weeks ago with Jourdan (Lewis) being out, I thought it really showcased and highlighted Kelvin putting the work in to be ready,” Quinn said. “So that moment, you really get a chance to prove yourself. To say ‘Alright, in this moment, how’s it going to go down, how are you going to be ready?’ I thought the work that he’s put in allowed himself to say ‘When the moment comes, I’ll be ready.’ It’s not the easiest thing to do. You’re wanting to go, you’re wanting to go, and all you’re doing is practice. You’re not getting the chances to go. So he had some playtime in the dime packages and others, but having that moment I guess proved the work that he put in about getting ready and playing, and it paid off. He’ll get some opportunities for that on Saturday.”

Arizona or Los Angeles?

The Dallas Cowboys have one regular-season game left before their playoff quest truly begins. While it is always fun to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, the odds are that Saturday night is rather meaningless for the Cowboys in the grand scheme of things. While it is true that Dallas can theoretically improve their playoff positioning with a win on Saturday night (presuming things go a certain way during Sunday’s action) the primary focus right now is winning in the Wildcard Round. Obviously we do not know who the Cowboys are going to play against right now, but we do know it is going to be one of four teams. Of the nine possible permutations within the NFC Playoff Picture the Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals as the number four seed in a majority of them, five to be specific. Being as blunt as possible, they are the most likely draw for Dallas. The Cowboys will host the Rams as the four seed in two other timelines, and any world where they improve their seeding sees them hosting different opponents in the San Francisco 49ers (as the three seed) and the Philadelphia Eagles (as the two seed). While measuring preference with practicality, it is worth asking a very specific question: Who do we want to see the Dallas Cowboys face in the Wildcard Round?

JJ Watt could be back for the wildcard round.

The improbable return of defensive end J.J. Watt took another step Friday morning when the Cardinals designated him to return from Injured Reserve, opening a 21-day practice window for the veteran. Watt can be activated to the 53-man roster anytime in the next three weeks. Despite the designation, Watt was not present on the practice field during the open portion of work Friday morning. “It’s procedural,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said after practice. “He’s done all he can do in the training room and weight room. We’ll get him back out there and working him through some things. But he’s the type who rehabs just how you’d assume he would. No one has ever seen anybody go at it quite like he has in the last couple months. “It’s been awe-inspiring to watch him every day. It’s always good to have him back on the field.”

Put Jimmy in before the playoffs Jerry.

FRISCO - Over the summer, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed on on national television that his Super Bowl coach, Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson, was destined to also be enshrined in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. At the moment, Jimmy quipped, “While I’m alive?” Both old frenemies remain alive ... and waiting. Jerry’s promise is, we are quite certain, an inevitability. But Cowboys Nation would surely like this fence mended and would like closure in celebration of the three-time Super Bowl champ co-architect’ed by Jones. But “inevitable’’ apparently doesn’t mean “now.’’ ... and remember, this is different than Jimmy’s appearance at AT&T Stadium this year to receive his Hall-of-Fame honor. Earlier this week, a fan asked Johnson, via the former coach’s Twitter account, if he has heard anything from Jones about the specifics of him getting into the Ring of Honor. “Haven’t heard a word!” Johnson responded.

Don’t play with our feelings.

1. Defense, defense, defense Bucky’s take: ”If you look at the Cowboys, on defense they’re certainly good enough to get it done. The No. 1 deciding factor in who wins and who loses games in the National Football League? Turnovers. Well, guess who’s sitting at the top of the list? The Dallas Cowboys. … If you can turn the ball over, you can increase your odds of winning games. … Demarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory, Trevon Diggs –– they all do a great job at taking the ball away. When you take a ball away, you win games.” The numbers: The Cowboys are seventh in scoring defense league-wide and third in the NFC, allowing 20.8 PPG. They are first in the NFL with 25 interceptions and tied with the Indianapolis Colts for total takeaways (33). The Cowboys also lead the league with six defensive TDs. Only one other team has more than three (Philadelphia Eagles, five). What’s more, Dallas is first in the league in third-down defense, allowing teams to convert on third-down just 32.2% of the time. The Cowboys are pressuring opposing quarterbacks on 25.8% of passes, good for fifth in NFL and second in the NFC behind only reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (26.2%). They’re allowing the third-lowest passing completion percentage (59.5%) and are tied for the seventh-fewest rushing TDs allowed in NFL this season (12).

