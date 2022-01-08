Cowboys at Eagles Week 18 (2022): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio and odds

It’s the regular-season finale for the Dallas Cowboys as they travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles. This could have been a real consequential game but a win by Philadelphia and loss by Dallas last week has made it into almost a meaningless game.

There is the possibility for each team to up their seeding in the playoffs depending on what happens on Sunday, but this could be a glorified pre-season game based on who plays and for how long. The Eagles have pretty much indicated they plan to rest a lot of players, and with the Cowboys losing players to COVID and illness this week, we’ll just have to see how hard they go for the victory.

Cowboys vs. Eagles game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Jan 8th, 2022

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Brandon Gaudin, Anthony Becht SIRIUS: 81 (Dal.), 83 (Phi.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Dal.), 225 (Phi.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 808 (Dal.), 825 (Phi.), 88 (National)

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (Audio)| ESPN

Cowboys record: (11-5)

Eagles record: (9-7)

Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook): Dallas -7

Prediction: Cowboys 19 - Eagles 17

