The Cowboys close out their regular season against their NFC East rivals, the Eagles.
This is an open thread for game chat.
In This Stream
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 2021 NFL Week 18
- Cowboys at Eagles 2022 Week 18 game day live discussion III
- Cowboys at Eagles 2022 Week 18 game day live discussion
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles inactives: No surprises for an almost-meaningless game
More From Blogging The Boys
- Cowboys at Eagles 2022 Week 18 game day live discussion III
- Cowboys at Eagles 2022 Week 18 game day live discussion II
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles inactives: No surprises for an almost-meaningless game
- Saturday NFL live discussion Week 18 (2022): Chiefs at Broncos
- Cowboys at Eagles: Writer predictions for the regular-season finale
- Results from the Cowboys at Eagles Madden simulation of full-strength rosters
Loading comments...