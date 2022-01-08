Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles inactives: No surprises for an almost-meaningless game

The Dallas Cowboys have one more game left in the regular season, a road contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. As both teams have already clinched playoff berths, Dallas as the division champions and the Eagles as a Wildcard, this game is a little bit meaningless for both squads.

There has been plenty of chatter this week as to how the Cowboys should approach the contest and while we still don’t know the entire answer there we do know who is out for the game. Here are the inactives for both sides:

It appears that the Eagles are making their intentions for this game clear as even quarterback Jalen Hurts is inactive. While it isn’t necessarily likely for either Dallas or Philadelphia to improve their playoff position with a win, odds are higher that the Cowboys do (assuming they win of course).

How much the likes of Dak Prescott and the rest of the starting offense plays remains to be seen. Technically Dallas “needs” this game more so it stands to reason that Mike McCarthy wants to go out and get it.

It’s almost time.