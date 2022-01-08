Cowboys game ball: Dak Prescott sets single-season passing touchdown record for Dallas franchise

The Dallas Cowboys got most of what they wanted on Saturday night as they routed the Philadelphia Eagles, 51-26. The offense was able to score almost at will with multiple players getting in on the touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott was able to get over 1,000 yards on the season by carrying the ball 18 times for 87 yards. Cedrick Wilson had a huge night with five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton Schultz also added a couple of touchdowns.

Orchestrating it all was quarterback Dak Prescott. His numbers were outstanding. 21 of 27 for 295 yards and five touchdowns. This was his first five touchdown game. He finished with a 151.8 QB rating. He also set a pretty big record.

Prescott set the Cowboys single-season passing touchdown record. The five touchdown passes put him at 37 for the year. That was one more than Tony Romo had in 2007, and three more than Romo had in 2014. Let’s dispense with the caveats; there is one extra game this season than Romo had in his time, and the Cowboys were playing a team of backups in that extra game. That’s all true, but Prescott deserves accolades for setting the record. It’s a great accomplishment. It should also give him some momentum heading into the playoffs.

Other players who deserve praise: Start with Cedrick Wilson who has done a great job of replacing Michael Gallup all year, and he continued that in this game. Amari Cooper turned in a nice game, and Dalton Schultz keeps scoring touchdowns. Corey Clement got some run and scored against his old team.

The defense wasn’t as tight as you would like in the first half, giving up 17 points and allowing a lot of yards on the ground to a team full of backups. They looked better in the second half. DeMarcus Lawrence got a sack and a tackle for loss in the game. Leighton Vander Esch grabbed an interception.

Dallas got what they wanted, a big win that allowed their offense to feel good about themselves. Now, it gets real.