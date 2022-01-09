 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

SNF live thread Week 18 (2022): Chargers at Raiders

Closing out the NFL regular season.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers Play Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium Photo by Terry Pierson/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images

This is it, the Chargers and the Raiders close out the NFL season.

This is an open thread for game chat.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...