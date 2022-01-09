Dallas Cowboys fan rooting guide: Here is how Dallas can earn the 2 or 3 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys were victorious on Saturday night in Philadelphia and officially have 12 wins for the regular season. Of course, all of that is moot now as the only wins that truly matter are the ones that will hopefully come in the playoffs. Dallas is set to host a Wildcard game next week and we will learn exactly who will be traveling to AT&T Stadium throughout the course of Sunday’s NFL action.

While the number one seed is officially out of reach for the Cowboys, it is still technically possible for them to climb as high as the number two spot. Here is what Cowboys fans should be rooting for on Sunday to help the team climb as high as possible:

Dallas Cowboys rooting guide for Week 18

If all three of these things happen, then the Cowboys will be the two seed in the NFC and will actually host the Philadelphia Eagles who they just beat. If all but the final one happen, Dallas will be the third seed in the conference and will host the San Francisco 49ers.

Any other permutation of seeding in the NFC will see the Cowboys as the four seed hosting either the Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals (whichever of them does not win the NFC West).

For what it’s worth, the 49ers have won their last five games against L.A. and the Seahawks could be playing a game with Pete Carroll as head coach and Russell Wilson at quarterback for the last time.