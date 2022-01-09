2021 NFL Playoff Picture: Dallas Cowboys will host San Francisco 49ers in Wildcard Round

We have known for some time now that the Dallas Cowboys will host a playoff game in the Wildcard Round, but until now what seed they would be, and who they would draw, remained to be seen. The Cowboys won on Saturday night in Philadelphia which helped keep their odds of moving up in the NFC seeding order alive. Amazingly the Cowboys picked up a bit of help on Sunday and are officially the number three seed in the NFC.

This leaves room for possibility for the Cowboys to host a second playoff game after the Wildcard Round, but the right things would have to fall into place for that to happen. First off the Cowboys would have to win their first playoff game which will officially be against the San Francisco 49ers.

Obviously there is a huge playoff history between the Cowboys and 49ers so this game will have all sorts of nostalgic vibes to it. These are very different Dallas and San Francisco teams though, so how they fare against one another will be quite interesting to see.

Bring on the 49ers.