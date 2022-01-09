2021 NFL Playoff Schedule: Cowboys will play the 49ers on Sunday, January 16th at 4:30pm ET

The Dallas Cowboys had a good weekend as far as the NFL playoffs are concerned. On Saturday night they did their part in the hunt for a higher seed by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 51-26. Then they got the help they needed (partially) with the San Francisco 49ers beating the Los Angeles Rams, and the Seattle Seahawks taking care of the Arizona Cardinals. That moved the Cowboys up to the third seed in the NFC.

With that move, the Cowboys will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Wildcard Round on Sunday, January 16th at 4:30pm ET. That game will be played at AT&T Stadium.

The Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans secured the top seeds in the NFC and AFC respectively and will get a bye next weekend.

The playoff schedule:

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, January 16th at 1:00pm ET on FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, January 16th at 4:30pm ET on CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Monday, January 17th at 8:15pm ET on ESPN

AFC

New England Patriots/Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday, January 15th at 4:30pm ET on NBC

Los Angeles Chargers/New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Saturday, January 15th at 8:15pm ET on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders/Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, January 16th at 8:15pm ET on NBC