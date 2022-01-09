Dallas Cowboys open as 3-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys did their part in Week 18 when they took down the Philadelphia Eagles by the score of 51-26 on Saturday night. Combined with some games on Sunday, the Cowboys moved up to the third seed in the NFC, and drew the San Francisco 49ers as their playoff opponent in the Wildcard Round.

The Cowboys will host the 49ers at AT&T Stadium for the game as the 49ers are the sixth-seed in the NFC. The initial odds have the Cowboys as 3-point favorites for the game next week, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 49ers will pose a unique test for the Cowboys as they are a team that can run the ball with the best of NFL teams. The Cowboys defense, while overall being a top unit, has sometimes struggled containing the run. The Cowboys offense will have to deal with a tenacious 49ers defense that will make Dak Prescott and Company work. It will be an interesting matchup to watch.