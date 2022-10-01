Cowboys defensive line could take top spot in pass rushing this weekend

The Dallas Cowboys defensive front are currently rated second in pass rushing by Pro Football Focus, and have the most sacks in the NFL at 13. Right now the Buffalo Bills are ranked number one in the pass rush, but are ranked third in sacks. In between Dallas and Buffalo are the Philadelphia Eagles with 12 sacks.

Going into week four against the Washington Commanders, coaches Dan Quinn and Aden Durde will feel confident as the Commanders, through three games, were tied with the Cincinnati Bengals in giving up the most sacks in the NFL at 15. The Commanders have had their struggles protecting QB Carson Wentz in the first three games of the season.

Wentz has had mixed results against the Cowboys in his career, winning four and losing four since being drafted in 2016. Arguably the majority of his wins versus Dallas were at the end of the season, going against the Cowboys second- and third-string defenses. Either the Cowboys already won the division, or felt the need to give other players more game time for consideration for the future.

The Commanders offense is currently ranked 22nd overall by PFF and tied for 19th on lineups.com. Washington have a 10.34% sacked percentage, which is the ranked 29th in the NFL.

Micah Parsons is tied for second in sacks with four. Although Parsons was not able to record any sacks on New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, he will look to bounce back and go up against Wentz for the first time as the former Eagle did not play the Cowboys in 2021 due to Wentz being part of the Indianapolis Colts.

Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence will want to keep ball rolling after an impressive outing against the Giants, getting six total tackles and three sacks.

Coaches Quinn and Durde will want to see a repeat performance as every player on the defensive line was able to record at least one tackle against the Giants.