Weekend Update: The latest news on both Cowboys and Commanders rosters before gameday Week 4

If you like an early kickoff, then this is the week for you. The Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on the early slate for Week 4, the first time this season the Cowboys have kicked off at this time. The home team are favorites to win this one and are on a two-game winning streak. So what’s the final news on both teams before kickoff?

It looks as though WR Michael Gallup is suiting up for this one. How many snaps he plays is unclear while the coaches will bring Gallup back easy, as to not aggravate anything again. Last week, Gallup told the media the reason for not playing last week was down to his choice.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup said he didn't play against the Giants because he wasn't ready mentally after just two days of practice in pads since last season. Physically he is fine and ready to go. He wants to be fully confident in his leg so he can be here for the entire season — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 28, 2022

WR CeeDee Lamb was excited to talk to the media about having the Colorado State receiver back.

“Very eager, that’s my brother I can’t wait, you can leave the wolf alone. Just seeing him out there, it’s gonna be very exciting and having him, he’s been on the sideline for such a long time and now he’s healthy”.

Lamb then answered about what having the deep threat receiver will do in terms of the different coverage he will face now.

“A lot! If not then he’s gonna have a day. That’s just what it is.”

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had to leave early last Monday during the New York Giants game. The good news was that he was able to come back and finish playing the game. Lawrence has also practiced this week, so all signs point to having the veteran defensive end for this weekend against Washington.

Last week Lawrence played 39 snaps had seven pressures, five stops, four hurries, and three sacks.

DeMarcus Lawrence (left foot) full participant today and should be good for Sunday. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 30, 2022

Safety Jayron Kearse is working hard to get back in as well. He’s had an increase in practice and his chance to play this weekend is possible, but suspect.

Jayron Kearse (knee) is set to get a full workload in today’s practice to gauge his chances of returning for #Cowboys versus Commanders.



Moving well. pic.twitter.com/AQh4EtWEzU — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 29, 2022

Tight end Dalton Schultz is also in the same category as Kearse as he tries to work back into full practice. He was on the fringe to play last week versus the New York Giants and he’s been limited this week. Make this a game-time decision again.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones intimated that G Connor McGovern, TE Dalton Schultz and WR Michael Gallup should be ready to play against Washington — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 29, 2022

Connor McGovern is edging closer to a return. How much longer is up for debate, but some are saying very soon. He’s questionable for Week 4.

Cowboys have LG Connor McGovern (ankle) working back. LG Jason Peters is ramping up. Others like S Jayron Kearse (knee) and WR Michael Gallup (knee) gearing to return. Difficult game-day roster decisions ahead. Mike McCarthy: “We’re going to have disappointed players on Sunday.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 29, 2022

Jason Peters playing left guard was effective. Will we get to see more of Peters out there as apposed to Matt Farniok? It’s possible.

Farniok has given up the most pressures on the Cowboys offensive line and Peters did a good job clearing holes for runners last week.

Jason Peters first play at left guard. Tony Pollard bust one for 46 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 27, 2022

It’s another week of Cooper Rush as the signal caller. Dak Prescott had the stitches removed from his hand but has not been in any major practice drills this week. He will ramp up next week, as long as no further complications arise

The judgement on his ability to play the following week will be a major topic of conversation.

Dak Prescott is at practice but not expected to do much. He threw one light pass in work with running backs. No tape or splint on his right thumb. pic.twitter.com/LYG4b6JXP6 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 29, 2022

Back to Cooper Rush. He will be trying to go perfect in four games as a starting quarterback this week. He already matches Kurt Warner, who was the last UDFA quarterback to win three straight games as the starter. Other notable quarterbacks at Dallas to win their first three starts as a Cowboy - Roger Staubach, Jason Garrett.

For the Washington Commanders, they have problems at the offensive line position with Wes Schweitzer (concussion) out due to concussion protocol, and OT Charles Leno (shoulder) is questionable. Both players have starting roles on an already struggling offensive line

#WASvsDAL game status



--Wes Schweitzer out

--Charles Leno questionable pic.twitter.com/lXL8QU1qqt — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 30, 2022

GAME TIME: 1:00pm (ET), Sunday, 2nd October. AT&T Stadium