Cowboys vs. Commanders picks and predictions, plus the rest of NFL Week 4 picks

The Dallas Cowboys are finally the favorites in the 2022 season. They are three-point favorites over the Washington Commanders according to our partner, DraftKings Sportsbook. Dallas is on a little hot streak while the Commanders have suffered a losing streak and are having issues protecting their quarterback. A perfect situation for the Cowboys fierce pass rush.

Let’s see what some people think about the Cowboys winning, and covering the spread.

DraftKings Nation

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -3.5 The Cooper Rush experience continues for the Cowboys. He has led the team to wins in the two games he started, but this pick isn’t because I have confidence in Rush. The confidence in this pick is because the Dallas defense has been solid to start the year. The Washington offensive line has not. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times. Nine times. Dallas covers because their offense gets them the lead, and the defense secures it at home.

USA Today

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 27, Commanders 13 Dallas showed Monday night that it can clean up mistakes in the second half and Cooper Rush reinforced that he’s a reliable backup. The Eagles sacked Carson Wentz nine times. The Cowboys can rush the passer better than just about anybody in the NFL. This Dallas pass rush is going to feast.

CBS Sports

Washington was awful in all aspects of the game last week, but Dallas is playing on a short week. Even so, the big mismatch here is the Dallas defensive front against the Washington offensive line. That line was bad last week. It will be here as well. The Cowboys will win behind some turnovers forced by that line and a good ground game. Pick: Cowboys 27, Commanders 16

It feels like most people are expecting the Cowboys to win and by a pretty significant amount.

As we do weekly, some of the BTB writers predict the Cowboys game, and all the other games of the week. Check out our predictions for Week 4 below.