Cowboys news: Jerry Jones teases injury returns for 2 offensive stars

The Cowboy's offense could be getting much-needed reinforcements just in time for another divisional matchup.

Dallas sits at 2-1 after two consecutive wins in Week 2 and Week 3, and the team has been pulling out wins despite being hit by the injury bug. The Cowboys will not get quarterback Dak Prescott back for Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones thinks the team will see two other stars return. Dalton Schultz missed Week 3’s contest against the New York Giants, and Gallup has yet to play a snap as he finalizes recovery from an ACL tear last January. Now, Jones is saying Gallup is finally set to make his return. “Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this morning to @1053thefan on whether WR Michael Gallup (ACL), TE Dalton Schultz (knee) will play vs. Washington: ‘As I sit here, I think they’ll play,’” Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein Tweeted on September 30. Getting both Gallup and Schultz back for Sunday would give quarterback Cooper Rush a major boost. For the players, it’s also vital that they return for their own personal benefit, as Schultz is in a contract year and Gallup is playing on a big contract.

There has been much debate on how the offense will be run once Dak Prescott comes back. Here’s some insight into what the answer might be.

While backup quarterback Cooper Rush has garnered headlines with his steady and surprisingly clutch play in leading Cowboys to back to back victories against the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants, the key to their success on offense has been what the team has planned to do since the offseason. Lean on the running game by using Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as a two-headed tandem. The Cowboys rushed 27 times for 107 yards in a 20-17 victory against the Bengals that doesn’t even include a 46-yard scamper by Pollard on shovel pass. And then they rushed for 176 yards in the 23-16 victory against the Giants. Pollard rushed 13 times for 105 yards, including a 46-yarder and Elliott had 15 carries for 73 yards. “We talked about this in training camp,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “We needed to run the ball better. More importantly, we needed to get more attempts at the plate. We needed to stay committed to it. I think we’ve definitely done that the last two weeks.” The running game will be the focal point of the game plan against Washington on Sunday.

Dez Bryant has been showing extra support so far this season for the Cowboys. Now he feels it’s time to put his money where his mouth is.

Both teams have games to play on Sunday with Dallas hosting the Washington Commanders and the Eagles facing upstart Jacksonville, as well as games the following week, but that doesn’t stop those on the outside from looking ahead. That group involves the current king of Philly rap Meek Mill and the Cowboys latest former player ambassador to the streets, Dez Bryant. On Friday the Maybach Music front liner put out a call on Twitter for any and all comers to bet against his hometown Eagles. Bryant quickly put the terms into the atmosphere. For those who don’t remember, Bryant referenced smoking that Giants pack in predicting a Cowboys’ victory on Monday night. He was right then, and Cowboys fans hope he’s right again. After Washington, Dallas will travel to take on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams before traveling to Philadelphia on October 16. There’s a pretty big chance Dallas will either already have, or will be welcoming back quarterback Dak Prescott, who hasn’t played since Week 1. Meanwhile the Eagles are flying high thanks to the rapid improvement as a passer of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Mill accepted Bryant’s bet and the Cowboys’ all-time touchdown reception leader quickly “locked in” the gentleman’s agreement.

Cooper Rush managed to come back home and thrive.

Rush returned to Texas with his family and worked out at Exos, a training facility not far from The Star. He had a tryout with the Houston Texans, but with Prescott out for the season with a dislocated ankle and Dalton suffering from a concussion, the Cowboys signed Rush to the practice squad and Garrett Gilbert to their active roster off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad. “At that point, you want to get back in a building no matter where it was,” Rush said “And obviously being here, a fortunate situation knowing [offensive coordinator] Kellen [Moore], knowing a lot of the guys, knowing the staff, so it was obviously a good fit. At that point you just want to get back in — P[ractice] squad, on a team, whatever worked, because once you’re in, at least you have a chance.” DiNucci struggled in his only start, and Gilbert started against the Pittsburgh Steelers and played well enough to put him on track to be Prescott’s No. 2 in 2021. During the 2021 training camp, Gilbert took all of the first-team snaps while Prescott dealt with a right latissimus strain that kept him out of the preseason games. Gilbert started three of the first four preseason games, but Rush got the call for the last preseason game. Against the Texans, he completed 4 of 8 passes for 16 yards. The Cowboys kept Rush as the backup and released Gilbert.

