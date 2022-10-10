Trolling The Nation for Cowboys at Rams: ‘Micah Parsons is a home wrecker.’

Victory Monday! The Dallas Cowboys are now 4-1 after the win over the Los Angeles Rams, and a new optimism has taken hold of the fan base. What was once being discussed as a possible lost season has been resurrected, and how better to celebrate than by reliving the frustration of Rams’ fans watching last year’s Super Bowl champion come up short against America’s Team.
Have they turned on Sean McVay? Is Matthew Stafford in for some criticism? There was no shortage of opinions from the Rams fan base. Plus, a few Eagles fans chimed in, too.
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|First Quarter
|Rams
|Horns up baby! Go Rams.
|MarkLZCran | 15:59 EDT
|Eagles
|I want to take Dallas out behind the woodshed and give them a stern talking to about about why I dislike them.
|Colonel Campbell | 16:21 EDT
|Kickoff
|Rams
|Could the Rams really fix their predictable offense and porous offensive line in a short week?
|Ramsuverymuch | 16:26 EDT
|(13:27) M.Stafford sacked (D.Armstrong). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-D.Lawrence at LA 19. D.Lawrence for 19 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 6 - LAR 0
|Rams
|Welp...
|delusionalramfanslosteve | 16:29 EDT
|Rams
|Stafford was backpedaling when he dropped it. Thought he saw a woman drop off a platform in his mind.
|Mrcogburn | 16:30 EDT
|Rams
|I’m going to just keep living off that championship last season so I don’t have to get mad about how bad the Rams are this year.
|ToBeOrCT3 | 16:32 EDT
|Rams
|I didn’t think the Rams could fix their offense in 6 days and kept hoping I’d be proven wrong. Nope, no such luck.
|Ramsuverymuch | 16:33 EDT
|Rams
|Stafford getting murdered. Looks like it's going to be a long game.
|woah | 16:35 EDT
|Rams
|Actually had a semblance of a running game going. So we pass three straight times.
|Blue&YellowKillaFella99 | 16:38 EDT
|(9:34) LAR punt is BLOCKED by D.Armstrong, RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong
|Rams
|Dallas wasn't even ready when the ball was snapped and still got home.
|woah | 16:38 EDT
|Rams
|Fire the ST coach!!!!
|nj_rams_fan | 16:38 EDT
|Rams
|Damn. Have we gone back in time and are playing Staubach and Landry of the 70s???
|Blue&YellowKillaFella99 | 16:39 EDT
|Rams
|This is about coaching - we are not ready to play today. Gonna be a FUGLY day if we don't make some adjustments and quick.
|JY85 | 16:41 EDT
|Rams
|McVay is so predictable even if the run game is working he will go back to the pass for no reason.
|tntram | 16:41 EDT
|Eagles
|Cowboys got a fumble six then blocked a punt because of course they did.
|zracer71 | 16:42 EDT
|(8:43) B.Maher 33 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 9 - LAR 0
|Rams
|Worst part is the Cowboys weakness is against the run, but no, let's try to pass with one of the worst O-lines in the league.
|daruk | 16:43 EDT
|Rams
|This week is critical emergency time. Gotta get some FA OL guys or trade big time for some capable blockers.
|Blue&YellowKillaFella99 | 16:43 EDT
|We have drafted and signed a cornucopia of WRs in the past 3 years to play oline.
|punahou | 16:48 EDT
|Eagles
|Rams going with the bold strategy of resting their defense the entire first quarter by giving the Cowboys defensive touchdowns or excellent field position, let's see if it works.
|ComestippleSacksoun | 16:43 EDT
|Rams
|McVay needs to give up play-calling duty.
|daruk | 16:44 EDT
|Rams
|I love McVay but it seems like he has lost it.
|TheGreatestShowOnTurf | 16:48 EDT
|(5:22) LAR field goal is GOOD
DAL 9 - LAR 3
|Rams
|Did we not learn last week that redzone field goals don't win games???
|Danteslion | 16:51 EDT
|Rams
|I think McStubborn must think it's illegal to roll the pocket.
|MarkLZCran | 16:51 EDT
|Rams
|Need a turnover here to shut those big mouth fans up.
|LaRams&NyMets | 16:52 EDT
|Rams
|Stafford is going to be tortured all day.
|Blue&YellowKillaFella99 | 16:54 EDT
|Rams
|Here comes the McPorous D.... Cowboys going to be in FG range in no time.
|daruk | 16:56 EDT
|Rams
|Now Defense has started giving up 5+ yards per play. Sigh.
|Blue&YellowKillaFella99 | 16:56 EDT
|Rams
|Is it me or does Wagner look fat and out of shape?
|Jballa2005 | 16:57 EDT
|Bobby Wagner was the most amazing thing to happen to this team and will send them to the Super Bowl again according to Rich Eisen.
|I'm_A_Bison_Not_A_Buffalo | 16:58 EDT
|Rich Eisen...the Jet fan? Yes, he's an expert.
|LaRams&NyMets | 17:00 EDT
|Exactly. It's amazing.
|I'm_A_Bison_Not_A_Buffalo | 17:02 EDT
|(2:18) C.Rush sacked. FUMBLES, recovered by DAL-Ty.Smith
|Rams
|Donald!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|woah | 16:58 EDT
|Rams
|AD to show Parsons he’s not over the hill.
|Jballa2005 | 16:58 EDT
|(2:00) DAL punts
|Rams
|I'm afraid of fumbles.
|LaRams&NyMets | 17:02 EDT
|Second Quarter
|(12:54) LAR punt
|Rams
|This team is boring to watch. Other than the bomb to Chatarius it looks like a Pop Warner offense.
|MarkLZCran | 17:10 EDT
|(11:00) DAL punts
|Rams
|Why is Ramsey on ST’s???
|Jballa2005 | 17:15 EDT
|People bitch about McVay for a lot of stupid crap, but this is the dumbest thing he does.
|woah | 17:17 EDT
|Rams
|Almost halftime and we’ve scored 3 points on a RZ FG. Sigh.
|Blue&YellowKillaFella99 | 17:15 EDT
|(9:31) M.Stafford pass to C.Kupp for 75 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 9 - LAR 10
|Rams
|KUPP IS GONE LEGGO
|TheGreatestShowOnTurf | 17:19 EDT
|Rams
|COOOOOOOOOOOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|woah | 17:19 EDT
|Rams
|Woohoo! Kupp!
|Blue&YellowKillaFella99 | 17:19 EDT
|Rams
|First TD for us in seems like forever.
|Jballa2005 | 17:19 EDT
|(7:59) T.Pollard right tackle for 57 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 16 LAR 10
|Rams
|Pathetic defense once again ...
|TheGreatestShowOnTurf | 17:25 EDT
|Rams
|The poor tackling again.
|Jballa2005 | 17:25 EDT
|Rams
|Wow.
|3rams3 | 17:26 EDT
|Rams
|Well that was a short-lived lead.
|MarkLZCran | 17:27 EDT
|Rams
|Lions must be loving the way this Rams draft pick is looking right now.
|Ape Face | 17:28 EDT
|(6:27) LAR punt
|Rams
|Honestly, this is pathetic, the Cowboys don't have a good passing attack but they're still moving the ball.
|TheGreatestShowOnTurf | 17:33 EDT
|(5:02) C.Rush sacked
|Rams
|Donald balling out!!!!!!!!!!!!
|woah | 17:35 EDT
|Rams
|Rams found their edge guy. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Aaron Donald!
|delusionalramfanslosteve | 17:36 EDT
|(3:21) DAL punts
|Rams
|Dallas D is pretty nuts … you can tell by the gimmick play calls today. Rams are doing anything they can to throw wrinkles like fake punts and WR passes.
|ToadLicker | 17:37 EDT
|Rams
|The second half is where we don’t do anything right, so let’s see if that changes today.
|Jballa2005 | 17:38 EDT
|(2:29) (Punt formation) R.Dixon pass short middle to J.Gervase to LA 37 for 12 yards
|Rams
|Trick-or-treat trick-or-treat trick-or-treat.
|Ramsallday! | 17:42 EDT
|Rams
|Wow... what a desperate call, good thing they converted or else that would have been the game.
|daruk | 17:42 EDT
|Rams
|Awesome, but is this what the Rams are reduced to?
|delusionalramfanslosteve | 17:42 EDT
|Rams
|Are we that bad we need that crazy call? Man….
|Blue&Yellow55 | 17:43 EDT
|(0:23) LAR punt
|Rams
|What the heck was that?? You call a timeout to do that?
|TheGreatestShowOnTurf | 17:50 EDT
|Rams
|Yes. McVay is genius.
|I'm_A_Bison_Not_A_Buffalo | 17:51 EDT
|End of Half
|Rams
|McStubborn's Pop Warner offense continues.
|MarkLZCran | 17:52 EDT
|Rams
|Put an extra offensive lineman in to block. He doesn't have the time.
|LaRams&NyMets | 17:53 EDT
|Rams
|Be thankful the Rams aren’t blown out yet.
|Ramsuverymuch | 17:53 EDT
|Rams
|What a waste of a successful fake punt.
|Sundowner | 18:02 EDT
|Third Quarter
|Rams
|Greg Olsen said it best. Lots of theatrics for nothing much to show.
|Ramsuverymuch | 18:07 EDT
|(13:10) C.Rush sacked
|(11:48) C.Rush pass deep right to M.Gallup ran ob at LA 42 for 26 yards
|(8:11) B.Maher 40 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 19 - LAR 10
|Rams
|They scored 9 points off of a blocked punt and a fumble. They aren't world beaters. Stafford just needs some more time.
|LaRams&NyMets | 18:17 EDT
|They are not world beaters, but our offense sucks this season.
|Ramsuverymuch | 18:18 EDT
|They trade all the high picks and make a patchwork OL. Now it's catching up with us.
|LaRams&NyMets | 18:20 EDT
|Rams
|I had a bad feeling about this game... our Rams were favored, but I couldn't see why.
|RamFan415 | 18:18 EDT
|Rams
|Both our RBs are blind.
|daruk | 18:19 EDT
|It's like they are trying to run into defenders.
|woah | 18:20 EDT
|Rams
|Receivers can't get any separation. The Fisher Dink 'N' Dunk is reborn.
|rams4lombardi53 | 18:23 EDT
|Rams
|At this slow dink and dunk rate, McVay will lose this game with the time running out.
|Ramsuverymuch | 18:25 EDT
|Rams
|How is the NFC East better than the NFC West right now??
|oneinsider | 18:27 EDT
|(3:29) M.Stafford sacked at LA 42 for -11 yards (M.Parsons)
|(2:46) LAR punt
|Rams
|You can't win in this league with an offensive line as bad as ours is. It's that simple. We're going nowhere this year.
|KingF15h | 18:28 EDT
|Rams
|Does McVay have a call-in show? I would like to call him.
|LaRams&NyMets | 18:30 EDT
|Rams
|You would think we'd call one of those traditional screens to beat the pass rush. McVay seems lost. Things aren't working and he has no plan B.
|MarkLZCran | 18:30 EDT
|Rams
|McVay will NEVER learn. That is clear. We can't block, yet he continues to run empty sets with long developing routes and gets Stafford killed. He's Martz 2.0
|KingF15h | 18:30 EDT
|Rams
|This has become the Jeff Fisher offense all over again. Less than 10 points in three out of five games.
|Ape Face | 18:31 EDT
|(0:39) DAL punts
|Rams
|I swear, out of all my favorite teams, this Rams team stresses me to no end; they make everything they do look soo hard and difficult.
|AztecaRamsFan99 | 18:35 EDT
|Fourth Quarter
|Rams
|They have to at least get 3 here.
|woah | 18:36 EDT
|Rams
|We started at the Cowboys 29. Watch us not even get a FG here.
|MarkLZCran | 18:37 EDT
|Rams
|This Dallas D is intense. You can tell by these gimmick play calls that the Rams feel are necessary to get an edge.
|ToadLicker | 18:38 EDT
|Rams
|Alright M. Gay. Don't miss your first FG of the year please.
|gibbiesmalls | 18:40 EDT
|(13:34) LAR 51 yard field goal is No Good
|Rams
|Of course.
|gibbiesmalls | 18:40 EDT
|Rams
|This game is over.
|tntram | 18:40 EDT
|Rams
|I hope I’m wrong but we can’t even move the ball.
|tntram | 18:41 EDT
|Rams
|Adiós, muchachos. We'll always have last season.
|Carneros4Lyfe | 18:41 EDT
|Rams
|Absurd. First down at the Cowboys 29 and we get 0. Unless we get a defensive score I don't see us winning.
|MarkLZCran | 18:41 EDT
|Rams
|That's ballgame. This team's only shot is to reinvent its offense after the Bye. Last year's playbook won't work this year. If McVay can't accept that, we'll be lucky to win 6 games.
|Samuel James | 18:41 EDT
|Rams
|Why settle going for 3, when you barely can make a first down.
|arch stenton | 18:41 EDT
|Rams
|This is a colossal embarrassment.
|Ramsuverymuch | 18:42 EDT
|(12:33) DAL punts
|Rams
|The Cowboys just need to run out the clock by not turning over to give Cooper Rush a 4-0 start. The Rams offense can’t do much scoring anyway.
|Ramsuverymuch | 18:47 EDT
|Rams
|Seeing the Cowboys beating us is nauseating to say the least. Bad enough I have about 50 text messages from my Cowboy family fanbase talking trash to me.
|AztecaRamsFan99 | 18:49 EDT
|Rams
|Unlike Andy Reid’s Oline rebuild, McVay is proven to be clueless with Oline reconstruction.
|Ramsuverymuch | 18:50 EDT
|Rams
|I don't think McVay has a plan at this point. They can't run, and they can't complete anything beyond a dink 'n' dunk. McVay is lost.
|rams4lombardi53 | 18:51 EDT
|Rams
|The whole reason the Rams made the trade was for Stafford to do more with less. Now he's doing less with less.
|W2B1999 | 18:51 EDT
|Rams
|Time to forget the run…it will just kill time…air the rock out and try to pass their way out of this major funk.
|Blue&Yellow55 | 18:52 EDT
|Rams
|Stafford once again indecisive. His elbow is fine. His head is wrong this year.
|KingF15h | 18:53 EDT
|Rams
|Stafford looking like Goff out there.
|woah | 18:53 EDT
|(11:20) LAR punt
|Eagles
|Dallas Defense will be a tough test next week, too. Especially if we're hobbled on the line.
|phillyphanatic10 | 18:53 EDT
|Rams
|Trade as many players as you can at the break.
|jim662 | 18:56 EDT
|Rams
|How can you keep running empty sets? Doesn't McVay care anymore?
|LaRams&NyMets | 18:56 EDT
|Rams
|Let this crap end mercifully.
|Blue&YellowKillaFella99 | 18:56 EDT
|Rams
|Giants are 4-1 with way lesser talent than us, go figure.
|AztecaRamsFan99 | 19:02 EDT
|(5:32) B.Maher 36 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 22 - LAR 10
|Rams
|One of two things will happen.
1. Stafford will get his stats because of a soft defense to end the game or
2. Stafford will get killed trying to pass the ball.
|W2B1999 | 19:04 EDT
|Rams
|Stafford and Kupp both are taking a beating.... throw in the white flag already.
|daruk | 19:06 EDT
|Rams
|We went all in to win a SB and did it. This is the result. We haven't drafted well and haven't had a 1st round pick in years. This was always going to be the result. I was hoping it wouldn't be this soon, but here we are.
|KingF15h | 19:08 EDT
|Rams
|Sucks the Rams have to play every game on the road.
|woah | 19:08 EDT
|Eagles
|By the way, Dallas is winning their game easily (22-10). So next week’s game will be for first place in the division.
|nononono | 19:09 EDT
|(4:06) M.Stafford sacked at DAL 25 for -4 yards (O.Odighizuwa)
|Rams
|Havenstein has no way to deal with Parsons.
|rams4lombardi53 | 19:10 EDT
|Well, no one does. But I get what you're saying.
|delusionalramfanslosteve | 19:10 EDT
|Rams
|Stafford won't make an entire year taking these hits.
|JerseyRamFan | 19:11 EDT
|Rams
|At SoFi stadium for this game. The Cowboys fans completely took over. The desperation Stafford pick blew the top off this stadium.
|Carneros4Lyfe | 19:12 EDT
|(3:38) M.Stafford pass INTERCEPTED by M.Hooker
|Rams
|Embarrassing, simply embarrassing.
|FrederickRams | 19:12 EDT
|Rams
|Anyone who blames Stafford for this mess is an idiot. He is getting killed back there. I hope we don't get the ball back today because he can't take any more hits. This loss falls on McStubborn who continues to call plays as if he has a great OL. He has gone from offensive genius to totally stubborn idiot.
|MarkLZCran | 19:13 EDT
|Rams
|PERFECT ENDING to a miserable day. There's your season in a nutshell.
|rams4lombardi53 | 19:13 EDT
|Rams
|I'm just here for TTN.
|Vegas Cowboy | 19:13 EDT
|same :)
|oneinsider | 19:14 EDT
|same
|EntropyAD | 20:17 EDT
|Same
|Bulldog56 | 21:17 EDT
|(2:21) DAL punts
|(1:31) M.Stafford sacked (M.Parsons). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-S.Williams
|Rams
|Mofos keep saying it’s the Cowboys house. We done.
|FrederickRams | 19:20 EDT
|END of Game
|Saints
|Micah Parsons is a home wrecker.
|whatwasthat | 19:21 EDT
|Saints
|When the Rams lose it puts a smile on my face.
|JRick's Burner Account | 19:19 EDT
