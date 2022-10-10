Trolling The Nation for Cowboys at Rams: ‘Micah Parsons is a home wrecker.’

Fourth Quarter

Rams They have to at least get 3 here.

woah | 18:36 EDT

Rams We started at the Cowboys 29. Watch us not even get a FG here.

MarkLZCran | 18:37 EDT

Rams This Dallas D is intense. You can tell by these gimmick play calls that the Rams feel are necessary to get an edge.

ToadLicker | 18:38 EDT

Rams Alright M. Gay. Don't miss your first FG of the year please.

gibbiesmalls | 18:40 EDT

(13:34) LAR 51 yard field goal is No Good

Rams Of course.

gibbiesmalls | 18:40 EDT

Rams This game is over.

tntram | 18:40 EDT

Rams I hope I’m wrong but we can’t even move the ball.

tntram | 18:41 EDT

Rams Adiós, muchachos. We'll always have last season.

Carneros4Lyfe | 18:41 EDT

Rams Absurd. First down at the Cowboys 29 and we get 0. Unless we get a defensive score I don't see us winning.

MarkLZCran | 18:41 EDT

Rams That's ballgame. This team's only shot is to reinvent its offense after the Bye. Last year's playbook won't work this year. If McVay can't accept that, we'll be lucky to win 6 games.

Samuel James | 18:41 EDT

Rams Why settle going for 3, when you barely can make a first down.

arch stenton | 18:41 EDT

Rams This is a colossal embarrassment.

Ramsuverymuch | 18:42 EDT

(12:33) DAL punts

Rams The Cowboys just need to run out the clock by not turning over to give Cooper Rush a 4-0 start. The Rams offense can’t do much scoring anyway.

Ramsuverymuch | 18:47 EDT

Rams Seeing the Cowboys beating us is nauseating to say the least. Bad enough I have about 50 text messages from my Cowboy family fanbase talking trash to me.

AztecaRamsFan99 | 18:49 EDT

Rams Unlike Andy Reid’s Oline rebuild, McVay is proven to be clueless with Oline reconstruction.

Ramsuverymuch | 18:50 EDT

Rams I don't think McVay has a plan at this point. They can't run, and they can't complete anything beyond a dink 'n' dunk. McVay is lost.

rams4lombardi53 | 18:51 EDT

Rams The whole reason the Rams made the trade was for Stafford to do more with less. Now he's doing less with less.

W2B1999 | 18:51 EDT

Rams Time to forget the run…it will just kill time…air the rock out and try to pass their way out of this major funk.

Blue&Yellow55 | 18:52 EDT

Rams Stafford once again indecisive. His elbow is fine. His head is wrong this year.

KingF15h | 18:53 EDT

Rams Stafford looking like Goff out there.

woah | 18:53 EDT

(11:20) LAR punt

Rams Trade as many players as you can at the break.

jim662 | 18:56 EDT

Rams How can you keep running empty sets? Doesn't McVay care anymore?

LaRams&NyMets | 18:56 EDT

Rams Let this crap end mercifully.

Blue&YellowKillaFella99 | 18:56 EDT

Rams Giants are 4-1 with way lesser talent than us, go figure.

AztecaRamsFan99 | 19:02 EDT

(5:32) B.Maher 36 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 22 - LAR 10

Rams One of two things will happen.

1. Stafford will get his stats because of a soft defense to end the game or

2. Stafford will get killed trying to pass the ball.

W2B1999 | 19:04 EDT

Rams Stafford and Kupp both are taking a beating.... throw in the white flag already.

daruk | 19:06 EDT

Rams We went all in to win a SB and did it. This is the result. We haven't drafted well and haven't had a 1st round pick in years. This was always going to be the result. I was hoping it wouldn't be this soon, but here we are.

KingF15h | 19:08 EDT

Rams Sucks the Rams have to play every game on the road.

woah | 19:08 EDT

(4:06) M.Stafford sacked at DAL 25 for -4 yards (O.Odighizuwa)

Rams Havenstein has no way to deal with Parsons.

rams4lombardi53 | 19:10 EDT

Well, no one does. But I get what you're saying.

delusionalramfanslosteve | 19:10 EDT

Rams Stafford won't make an entire year taking these hits.

JerseyRamFan | 19:11 EDT

Rams At SoFi stadium for this game. The Cowboys fans completely took over. The desperation Stafford pick blew the top off this stadium.

Carneros4Lyfe | 19:12 EDT

(3:38) M.Stafford pass INTERCEPTED by M.Hooker

Rams Embarrassing, simply embarrassing.

FrederickRams | 19:12 EDT

Rams Anyone who blames Stafford for this mess is an idiot. He is getting killed back there. I hope we don't get the ball back today because he can't take any more hits. This loss falls on McStubborn who continues to call plays as if he has a great OL. He has gone from offensive genius to totally stubborn idiot.

MarkLZCran | 19:13 EDT

Rams PERFECT ENDING to a miserable day. There's your season in a nutshell.

rams4lombardi53 | 19:13 EDT

(2:21) DAL punts

(1:31) M.Stafford sacked (M.Parsons). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-S.Williams

Rams Mofos keep saying it’s the Cowboys house. We done.

FrederickRams | 19:20 EDT

END of Game

Saints Micah Parsons is a home wrecker.

whatwasthat | 19:21 EDT

Saints When the Rams lose it puts a smile on my face.