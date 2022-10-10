 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dez Bryant strikes again with his game day bet predictions for the Cowboys

The former Cowboy is three out of three with his bet predictions.

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has been pretty vocal on social media the past few weeks as he has been making bold predictions and putting his money where his mouth is.

Bryant, who has the Cowboys franchise record for most touchdowns, has been on Instagram and Twitter during gamedays and making his predictions of a Cowboys win by placing a high-stakes bet.

Fans now look out for his gameday tweets and Instagram posts as a sign, wishing him to do this every week as it turns out if Dez Bryant bets, the Cowboys win. Bryant is now three games out of three when he bets in favor of the Cowboys.

Over a week ago, Bryant answered the call out with rapper and Philadelphia Eagles fan Meek Mill as they agreed on a $20,000 wager for the Cowboys vs Eagles game this coming Sunday.

The former star wide receiver has been enjoying going to Cowboys games as a fan, often interacting with Cowboys Nation.

At the game against the Los Angeles Rams, fans witnessed Bryant signing merchandise for fans and even signing a baby in a cowboys uniform.

Bryant, who is notorious for his energy and passion as a Dallas Cowboys player, has been seen as a fan bringing the same energy and passion. He was getting fans rallied and was being vocal at the game at SoFi Stadium.

