Monday Night Football live discussion and picks: Raiders at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Las Vegas Raiders for an AFC West clash on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are heavy favorites by 7-points. They are at home and have Patrick Mahomes, so that makes sense.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB writers have made their picks for this game using Tallysight, and they all have the Chiefs winning, You can read their reasoning for the pick below.

Dave Halprin - Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs at home. End of discussion.

RJ Ochoa - Before the season started all anybody cared about within the AFC West was the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. The Kansas City Chiefs sort of became underrated in this process and have reminded the world of just how great they are through four games to this point.

The Raiders were able to take advantage of a struggling Denver Broncos team last week, but this division has and will continue to belong to KC. Give me the Chiefs. They cover. Comfortably.

Matt Holleran - Since Andy Reid became coach of the Chiefs back in 2013, Kansas City is 15-3 in their last 18 matchups against the Raiders. Kansas City’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is also 7-1 against the Raiders during his career. That is complete dominance, and there’s no way I’m going against that tonight. Reid and Mahomes continue their dominance over the Raiders getting the win on Monday Night Football.

Tom Ryle - This one feels like a no brainer. The Chiefs are 3-1 and have Patrick Mahomes. The Raiders are 1-3 and in danger of having the season get away from them. I could look for an upset in Vegas, and the chance of the AFC West all being within one game. I’m not, as this looks like the opportunity for KC to start taking a firm grip on the division with a solid win.

David Howman - The Chiefs are flying high and looking dominant again, and the Raiders are pretty much the exact opposite of that right now. This seems like a pretty easy pick, which probably means the Raiders will pull out the win and make me look foolish. Still, I’m taking the Chiefs without any hesitation.

Tony Catalina - It’s tough to look at this matchup and not think Chiefs big. Mahomes has that offense rolling and they look every bit as a contender through 4 weeks as we’ve grown accustomed to see from them. Tough spot for a shaky Raiders team is a tough combination, Chiefs take it in large fashion.

Brian Martin - There’s no such thing as a sure thing in the NFL, but if there was this Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders looks to be close. Kansas City is playing like one of the better teams in the league, while the Raiders are on the opposite end of the spectrum. Because of that, this should be a cakewalk victory for the Chiefs.